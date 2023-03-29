Create
Live

WWE NXT Live Results (March 29, 2023) Last-chance women's Triple Threat for Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 29, 2023 06:40 IST

Check out the NXT Live Results here.

topic-thumbnail

06:40 (IST)29 MAR 2023

06:39 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Pretty Deadly runs down the field of the ladder match. Elton Prince picks Tiffany Stratton to win because the show is in Los Angeles.

06:38 (IST)29 MAR 2023

The rest of the competitors randomly show up throughout the arena. 

06:36 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Ruca hits a springboard splash on Indi for the two count. Nile goes for another Hurricanrana but Ruca counters and hits a superkick. Indi pancakes Ruca but Nile breaks up the pin. Nile locks in the Dragon Sleeper but Ruca hits the Sol Snatcher on Nile. Indi kicks Ruca out of the ring before hitting a sliding elbow to the back of Nile's head for the win.
Result - Indi Hartwell defeats Ivy Nile and Sol Ruca by pin.

06:33 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Nile and Hartwell fall out of the ring. Ruca drops both with a moonsault off the top. She rolls Indi back into the ring for a near fall. Nile returns to the ring by nearly botching a Hurricanrana. She gets a two-count on Ruca but then counters into an armbar. Indi breaks it up with an elbow.

06:26 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Pretty Deadly run down the Grayson Waller/Johnny Gargano match for Stand & Deliver. Kit says he'd take on a challenge like an unsanctioned match. He says his middle name is "bravery." Up next is the last-chance triple-threat match between Sol Ruca, Indi Hartwell, and Ivy Nile.

06:24 (IST)29 MAR 2023

06:23 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Borne hits a belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall. Thorpe fights back, hitting a few strikes and an Enzuguiri. He adds a jumping elbow for a near fall. He adds a snap Dragon Suplex and a swinging neck breaker for the win.
Result - Eddy Thorpe defeats Myles Borne by pin.

06:21 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Thorpe takes on Myles Borne. Eddy hits a reverse crossbody but Borne hits a dropkick. The two trade shots.

06:17 (IST)29 MAR 2023

06:15 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Lopez works on Feroz's leg early on. Feroz gets out with a counter. She gets a few near falls on Lopez. Feroz goes to the top but Lopez catches her. She hits a Lo Down for the win.
Result - Elektra Lopez defeats Valentina Feroz by pin.

06:10 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Shawn is still reluctant to have her compete. He says that there will be other Stand & Delivers, but she says that isn't always promised. After some convincing, HBK agrees after she wants to show that she can overcome her anxiety.

06:09 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Before the ad, we see Roxanne Perez walking down the hall. She's looking for Shawn Michaels. She finds him and reveals that she was medically cleared early today. It turned out to be a mix of anxiety and body exhaustion. Roxanne wants to battle for the title at Stand & Deliver but Michaels says that her health is paramount and that maybe she can have the first shot after a new Champion is crowned.

06:05 (IST)29 MAR 2023

06:03 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Chase University celebrates in the ring after the match with Hudson still appearing disinterested. Schism appears on the big screen to spell the end of Chase University. They say they'll reprogram the students but keep a hall as the Chase University Detention Center for Delinquents.

06:01 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Wagner nearly decapitates Bate with a clothesline. He then works on Bate in the corner. Bate finally gets some offense in, hitting a few forearms on the big man. He adds a flying forearm off the top and a clothesline. Wagner is still left standing. Robert Stone then grabs Bate's leg. Bate sends Stone back into the ring but Thea Hail rushes him. Wagner sends Bate over the top and he lands on Mr. Stone. Bate hits a clothesline on Wagner and a Spinny Boy off the top for the win.
Result - Tyler Bate defeats Von Wagner by pin.

05:57 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Wagner overpowers Bate early on, including a Gorilla Press Slam.

05:55 (IST)29 MAR 2023

We go backstage to see Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs talking with each other. Brooks is waiting to - surprise - hear from Kiana James. She and Fallon Henley enter and James doesn't reveal the "secret" that is hanging over this puppy love scenario. She says she got Briggs and Jensen a match and if they win, they are added to the triple threat at Stand & Deliver. I guess because they and/or the Creeds always have to be in a title match at an NXT event.

05:52 (IST)29 MAR 2023

05:51 (IST)29 MAR 2023

05:49 (IST)29 MAR 2023

We then go backstage to Chase University hyping up Tyler Bate before his match against Von Wagner. Thea and Andre are hyped but Duke Hudson looks indifferent about the whole thing. Will he turn on the University at Stand & Deliver??

05:48 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Pretty Deadly then gives a brief rundown of the five-person match for the North American Championship. Elton Prince picks JD McDonagh to win while Kit Wilson picks Dragon Lee because he's "mysterious." These guys are great.

05:47 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Wes Lee and Dragon Lee hit the ring after the match to shake Axiom's hand. Ilja Dragunov and Melonhead McDonagh also stand on the apron to stare the rest of the field down. 

05:46 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Frazer and Axiom trade numerous kicks and shots and counters. Axiom goes for the Golden Ratio but Frazer catches him with a kick. Frazer goes for a superplex and the Falcon Arrow but Axiom counters it. The two trade superkicks before Axiom toses Frazer out of the ring for the win.
Result - Axiom wins 20-man battle royale.

05:44 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Dempsey hits a wheelbarrow deadlift slam on Axiom but Frazer hits a springboard dropkick. Axiom then sends Dempsey over the top rope and onto the ring apron. Frazer and Axiom are the final two unless I missed someone rolling under the ropes earlier in the match. 

05:41 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Axiom and Frazer team up to eliminate Mahal. Dempsey joins in to help send Dabba-Kato over the top after several kicks and strikes.

05:40 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Charlie Dempsey eliminates Hank Walker and Drew Gulak as they are fighting with each other. The final six are Dempsey, Crews, Dabba-Kato, Nathan Frazer, Axiom, and Mahal. D-K eliminates Crews.

05:38 (IST)29 MAR 2023

05:36 (IST)29 MAR 2023

Dijak toses Jones back in the ring so Jinder Mahal can eliminate him. Enofe and Blade go after Jinder after he eliminates Jones. All three fight on the apron. Apollo Crews dropkicks Enofe off the apron. he then sends Scrypts and then Javier Bernal over the top rope.

05:34 (IST)29 MAR 2023

The final spot in the North American title match is up for grabs. Already eliminated are Damon Kemp and Dijak by Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, and Odyssey Jones. Dijak pulls Jones out of the ring and beats him up.
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online