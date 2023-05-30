Create
  WWE NXT Live Results (May 30, 2023) Ivy Nile faces Cora Jade.
By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMay 31, 2023

Check out the live results from WWE NXT!

The two trade some shots, highlighted by a Superman Punch from Dar. He gets another near fall and is visibly frustrated that he can't close the deal. Hayes evens the odds by dropping Dar with his Tornado slam move. The Champ adds more offense with some strikes and a Pump Kick followed by a pancake slam variation for a close call.

Hayes escapes a submission lock to hit his Fadeaway Legdrop off the middle rope for a near fall. Dar sends Hayes to the ring apron and then off of it with a kick. He rushes out of the ring and gets a two-count. Dar gets another near fall with a sliding elbow to the back of Hayes' head. 

Both men trade arm locks early on. Hayes hits a chop and Dar lands a kick that drops the Champ. Hayes fires back with his springboard reverse clothesline to send Dar from the ring. 

Mac Mitchell tries to get a word with Diamond Mine, and Ivy Nile challenges Ava to a match for next week. The Creeds do the same to the Dyad. It's now main-event time as Noam Dar, and his posse come out to face Carmelo Hayes.

Backstage, Tank Ledger and Hank Walker rehash their one-on-one from last week. They agree it's made them a better team. They then both say some favorites at the same time to confirm their stronger bond. It's one of the funnier segments in a while. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe show up and try the same thing but fail to do so. Malik things they should fight each other to grow closer but Enofe disagrees.

Jade gets a roll-up attempt for two before pulling Ivy down by her hair again. She goes for a stomp off the ropes but Ivy moves. Ava then comes out and lets herself get stuck in Ivy's Dragon Sleeper. Cora takes advantage to hit a knee to the back and her own DDT for the win.
Result - Cora Jade defeats Ivy Nile by pin.

Jade pulls Ivy's hair to get control. She drapes her in the ropes and slaps her in the face. She adds a dropkick and then a pin attempt. Nile fights out and hits a few kicks to the body. She adds another kick in the corner before getting a two-count.

Nile falls for it but Jade then wastes time to mock her and point. Ivy works on Cora's arm. 

Why do they still refer to Brutus, Julius, and Ivy Nile as the Diamond Mine? They haven't done anything Diamond Mine related in months. They just have backstage conversations and the such. Should drop the team name. Jade tries to play possum early on due to her black eye.

After the Wagner segment, we are treated to a behind-the-scenes look at Ilja Dragunov's Battleground experience. We see him in a hotel room talking to his son and him hyping up for his match. He won and will return next week. Up next is Cora Jade against Ivy Nile.

We then get another backstage segment with Von Wagner and Mr. Stone. Mr. Stone says that he has some serious anger management issues and that it may be time to see a therapist. Wagner says he gave Luca Crusafino what he deserved and that he'll consider getting help.

With Joe in the ropes, Stacks goes for a clothesline but only Stacks falls out of the ring. Coffey stands in front of the steel steps and moves as Stacks goes for a move. He hits the steps and Coffey tosses him in the ring. He hits a running Superman strike before hitting a Tornado Clothesline for the win.
Result - Joe Coffey defeats Stacks Lorenzo by pin.

Stacks and Coffey continue to battle it out in the middle of the ring. Stacks has hung with Joe move for move. He lands some offense, highlighted by a neck breaker for a two-count. Coffey cuts Stacks off on the top buckle, landing a belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall. 

Stacks rushes the ring and Coffey early on. Both men have moments of control in the early going. Coffey is sent out of the ring by a dropkick from Stacks.

Eddy Thorpe has a brief interaction with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. They tell him to cheer up until Damon Kemp comes over to mock him. It sets up a match for next week. The next bout pits Stacks Lorenzo against Joe Coffey and his crossed arms.

It turns out to be Blair Davenport, who had one match and then left. I figured her or Wendy Choo since Choo could use another reboot.

Dani Palmer is in the ring to call out the attacker. Who's it gonna be?

Trick Williams has an encounter with Lash, Jakara, and Oro and they all talk trash to each other.

She singles Thea Hail and Lyra out as not being worthy of challenging her. A battle royal will determine her first challenger. It takes place next week. She says she'll be the champ forever, and confetti falls down. Thea Hail gets in the ring and decks here, and the rest of the division follows suit. Even Lyra Valkyria, who was "injured" in the match, kicks her down out of the ring.

Stratton comes out and says she claimed her rightful spot atop the NXT Women's division. She mentions a few "future Hall-of-Famers" like Charlotte, Asuka, and Bayley. She invites out the ENTIRE NXT women's ranks to "recognize her" as their Champ. No one comes out. The women then come out.

Up next is a Chase U segment from Battleground on Sunday. Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak were guest teachers who mocked how Thea Hail had a "lack of knowledge" of grappling. We go to a training session earlier today with Gulak teaching wrestling moves. Thea Hail watches intently and begs Duke to let her in the ring to train. She squares up with Dempsey.

After the match, Ivy Nile runs out to blindside Ava. The Creeds come out to pull her off of Ava but then the Dyad and Creeds start to battle. Joe Gacy then comes out to blindside Lee and Bate but Ali comes in to make the save. He celebrates with Lee and Bate.

Lee goes for the Cardiac Kick but Fowler evades it. He then tags in Jagger and they knock Bate off the apron. Lee hits a double Cardiac Kick on both men before tagging Bate in. Both men go to the top and hit stereo Corkscrew Planchas. Lee hits Rip with a Suicide Dive on the outside while Bate hits Jagger Reid with a Tyler Driver 97 for the win.
Result - Wes Lee and Tyler Bate defeat the Dyad by pin.

Ali joins the commentary desk for the tag team match. Ali reminds Booker and Vic that he's a free agent and that he was close to winning a title this weekend so he came to NXT. The Dyad have Bate up in a suplex, but he counters out and hits a double-Rana. He eventually tags in Lee, who lands a flurry of offense, including a DDT.

Bate starts off with Jagger but gets control for his team with a flying back elbow. Rip tags in as does Wes Lee. Lee hits a spinning slam for a near fall. Bate and Lee hit a few quick tabs, but Rip sends Bate into the corner with Lee on the top buckle. After some back-and-forth, Lee and Bate send the Dyad from the ring after stereo dropkicks. As they both square up, Lee looks out into the crowd to see Mustafa Ali!!

Scrypts approaches Axiom to thank him for "opening his eyes" after taking off his mask a while back. Up next is Wes Lee and Tyler Bate taking on The Dyad w/Ava.

We have another segment from earlier in the day. Cora Jade is complaining about how tonight should be about her being the champion and celebrating her accomplishments. She blames Lyra for her black eye until Ivy Nile walks out to say that all she's doing is whining while a lot of the other women would have liked the opportunity to be in the tournament. 

Dar then says that Hayes is handling his title run like an NBA star "counting his minutes" rather than just playing the game instead of worrying about themselves. He got that tidbit from Lash Legend, a former basketball star. Hayes eventually accepts the challenge, playing right into Dar's hand.

Melo comes out to bask in his title win at Battleground. Noam Dar interrupts Hayes and Williams. He's joined by Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend. Dar says he beat Lee twice. They argue over levels due to championships. Melo says he doesn't think Dar could beat him once. Dar challenges Hayes for a title match tonight. 

Backstage, Gallus mocks how Tony D'Angelo got arrested and booked prior to Battleground. Stacks approaches them and attacks them but gets overwhelmed easily with 3 members against 1 guy.

Backstage, Mac Mitchell interviews Wes Lee as he set the record for 10 successful title defenses. Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler approach and yell at him until Tyler Bate arrives to back Lee up. He says Sunday was about business but they're still mates. We. Shall. See.

Gigi stands atop the buckle to let out all her emotions after a grueling feud.

Gigi slams Jacy's head into the cage before sending her through the table for the win.
Result - Gigi Dolin defeats Jacy Jayne by pin.

The two battle in the middle until Jacy sends Dolin into a trashcan head-first. She goes for a Cannonball but doesn't get all of it, only getting a near fall. Jacy sets up a table in one corner and attempts to Suplex Gigi onto it. Gigi blocks it. The two climb the same buckle above the table, so you know something big is gonna happen.

Gigi breaks out of it by sending Jacy head-first into a steel chair in the corner. Gigi lands an STO for a near fall. Dolin then lays about four or five chairs in the middle of the ring. Gigi misses her move while Jacy drops Gigi on the pile of chairs with a nerckbreaker.

Jacy takes control during the commercial break, brandishing a chain that she blasts Gigi with. She lands a few shots to the gut before choking her with it.

Dolin grabs an orange bat with rose thorns on it. She bashes Jayne with it in the corner. She whiffs on a swing and Jacy slams her on the trashcan, only it doesn't really give. Ouch.

The Weaponized Steel Cage match kicks off the night for some reason. Jacy attacks Gigi during her entrance, but Gigi hits a dropkick to Jacy with a trashcan on her head.

What will the fallout be after NXT Battleground??? Which stars will emerge to challenge new Champion Tiffany Stratton? Who is next for Carmelo Hayes??? Find out here with Sportskeeda and me, Matt Serocki!
