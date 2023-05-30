WWE NXT Live Results (May 30, 2023) Ivy Nile faces Cora Jade.

Check out the live results from WWE NXT!
Once again @avawwe_ sticks her nose in @ivynile_wwe's business 😡😡😡@CoraJadeWWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/dCYunHIkgQ— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2023
Take a look back at #NXTBattleground and one of the most chaotic Last Man Standing Matches EVER through the eyes of @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/yGwDQoDjBF— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2023
First night as champ and @tiffstrattonwwe has made enemies out of the ENTIRE NXT Women's Locker Room.— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2023
This is going to be fun 😂#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IXWbcahS3Z
Our new NXT Women's Champion, @tiffstrattonwwe 👏👏👏#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/da4ScBjN2i— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2023
.@NoamDar vs. @Carmelo_WWE for the NXT Championship?! TONIGHT?!— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2023
LET'S GO!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/STf20pxNRc