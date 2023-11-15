WWE NXT Live Results (November 14, 2023): Will Carmelo Hayes have Trick Williams' back agasint Joe Coffey??

We see a 'moments ago' segment of Kiana James celebrating how she helped cost Roxanne Perez her shot at the Iron Survivor. The women argue with Jaida Parker and Izzi Dame saying that Perez deserved what she got after leaving James with a scar at Halloween Havoc. Karmen Petrovic speaks up but Arianna Grace cuts her off for not apologizing for telling her to shut up. It leads to a match between Gigi Dolin and Ariana Grace tonight. We then pivot to Mac Mitchell asking Bron Breakker if he regrets what he did to Von Wagner and Mr. Stone. He says he isn't remorseful. He's approached by Dijak, who claims that he is the one man that Bron can't "break." He then says if he does qualify for the Iron Survivor match, then Dijak needs to stay out of his way or he'll be looking for "retribution." Ouch . . .