WWE NXT Live Results (November 14, 2023): Will Carmelo Hayes have Trick Williams' back agasint Joe Coffey??

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedNov 15, 2023 07:32 IST

Find out what happens on WWE NXT right here.

07:32 (IST)15 NOV 2023

We see a 'moments ago' segment of Kiana James celebrating how she helped cost Roxanne Perez her shot at the Iron Survivor. The women argue with Jaida Parker and Izzi Dame saying that Perez deserved what she got after leaving James with a scar at Halloween Havoc. Karmen Petrovic speaks up but Arianna Grace cuts her off for not apologizing for telling her to shut up. It leads to a match between Gigi Dolin and Ariana Grace tonight. We then pivot to Mac Mitchell asking Bron Breakker if he regrets what he did to Von Wagner and Mr. Stone. He says he isn't remorseful. He's approached by Dijak, who claims that he is the one man that Bron can't "break." He then says if he does qualify for the Iron Survivor match, then Dijak needs to stay out of his way or he'll be looking for "retribution." Ouch . . .

07:26 (IST)15 NOV 2023


It took three women for Lash Legend to beat Roxanne Perez.

07:26 (IST)15 NOV 2023

Mac Mitchell interviews Trick and Carmelo. She reminds both guys that Trick accidentally punched Melo last week. Trick says 'accidents happen.' He says that a lie detector determined that he's telling the truth. It was news to Mac Mitchell. They say "Lexis King is gonna get his" before Melo says he'll be by the ring to back up Trick for his match with Joe Coffey. Trick walks off while Melo gives a sniveling look of disapproval before walking off.

07:23 (IST)15 NOV 2023

Xia wants a "level playing field" for next week, as if Lyra has a Meta-Four type group. She then must pick "the right tea leaves" before consumption. Li says the leaves eventually boil down and break down and that will happen to Lyra next week. Xia must be confusing Lyra with Seth Rollins or something. She tells Lyra to consume the tea, but Lyra respectfully declines. Since she declined, Xia says she will be brutal next week. 

07:21 (IST)15 NOV 2023

We then see the pre-taped "Tea Ceremony" featuring Lyra Valkryia and challenger Xia Li. She gives her a ceremonial shirt. She also claims the ceremony is a way to show respect to the opponent before the battle. 

07:19 (IST)15 NOV 2023


Dar might have bitten off more than he can chew . . .

07:16 (IST)15 NOV 2023

Backstage, a few tag teams talk about being #1 Contenders for the tag titles. Tony D and Stacks come in to celebrate and step on Humberto and Angel's aspirations. Boa and Dante Chen are seen in the background, both with their faces painted. We then pivot to Lyra Valkyria watching footage of Xia Li with PC coaches Robbie Brookside and Johnny Moss. They tell her to avoid her kicks as well as other tidbits of advice. She the receives and invitation from Xia for a Tea Ceremony.

07:13 (IST)15 NOV 2023

Legend recovers to hit a backbreaker to her knees. Lash whiffs on a handstand clothesline. Jakara comes back out to distract the ref, allowing Kiana James to come out and hold Roxy in place for Lash to land a big boot. She hits a powerbomb for the win.
Result - Lash Legend defeats Roxanne Perez by pin.

07:11 (IST)15 NOV 2023

Lash bodyslams Roxy twice before landing an elbow for two. Roxy lands a kick to Lash's knee but Lash catches her and locks in a Torture Rack variation. Roxy counters into a choke but Legend sends her into the corner. Perez moves out of the way as Lash hits the ring post. Roxy hits a Suicide Dive on the outside. She rolls Lash back into the ring before landing a flying Crossbody. She adds Pancake type move for two.

07:09 (IST)15 NOV 2023

Lash misses a big boot off the bat. Perez almost gets an Octopus but she is overpowered by the bigger Legend. A dropkick sends Legend to the outside. Roxy goes for a move off the ropes but the ref sees Jakara Jackson grabbing Roxy's leg. He ejects the rest of the Meta-Four.

07:03 (IST)15 NOV 2023

Gable says they have the next challenger, right here in what we thought Otis. Dar accepts the challenge for next week. Maxxine reminds them that the challenger has won tag team gold on all three brands. Gable says it's him and not Otis before headbutting Dar onto the couch.

07:01 (IST)15 NOV 2023

Gable says Noam is lucky for still having the Cup after last week's sham off a match. Tozawa says if the rest of MetaFour wasn't ringside, the cup would be his. Lash barks some words and Otis likes it. It grosses her out hilariously. Everyone tosses insults until Master Gable says "Shooooosh" to everyone. Noam says no one in NXT could beat him and that it's "tough at the top" while faking tears.

06:57 (IST)15 NOV 2023

Noam shows that the Heritage Cup is locked up in a plastic case so no one can steal it. He welcomes Alpha Academy to the ring for the show. 

06:56 (IST)15 NOV 2023

Baron Corbin and Dominik Mysterio converse backstage. He congratulates Dom and the Judgment Day for retaining titles last week. Dom offers his help if Corbin "needs a hand" but Corbin says he's got it.

06:53 (IST)15 NOV 2023

Two-time champs Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo

06:50 (IST)15 NOV 2023

Lita appears next to reveal her choices for the Iron Survivor matches. She picks Roxanne Perez and Lash Legend for the women's match. For the men, it's Trick Williams and Joe Coffey. 

06:49 (IST)15 NOV 2023

Chase and Tony D exchange punches until Chase hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep. He hits the Chase U Stomp, but the rest of the students walk out. Tony D hits a Spinebuster after exchanging roll-ups.

The Family hits Badda Bing, Badda Boom on Chase for the win. It must have been a quick swap when it looked like Tony D was hurt at the last PLE.

Result - Tony D and Stacks Lorenzo defeat Andre Chase and Duke Hudson by pin.

06:47 (IST)15 NOV 2023

He hits a spinning neckbreaker on Tony D before dumping Stacks in Tony D's lap. He goes to the top and hits a flying crossbody for two. Stacks makes the tag to Tony D, and they hit a German Suplex/Uppercut combo for a close call. Stacks gets a near fall off a roll-up. Chase battles back with an Enzuigiri. 

Duke pulls Tony D off the apron after Tony D makes the tag. He goes for a move on the outside, but Tony D sends him into the steel steps. Andre Chase hits a Cannonball on Tony D off the apron. Chase goes to the top, but Tony D recovers. Stacks tags in, and they hit the old Power and Glory finisher off a Superplex and Flying Crossbody for two.

06:43 (IST)15 NOV 2023

Duke battles Stacks in the ring until Duke hits a Uranage for a two-count. After that pin attempt, the camera shows some Chase U students from the crowd walking out. Stacks lands a kick that sends Duke to the outside. He adds an elbow off the apron. 

He rolls Duke in for a near fall. Stacks tags The Don in as more students walk out. Chase seems more worried about the students leaving than Duke in the ring. He manages to tag in off the hot tag.

06:38 (IST)15 NOV 2023

Stacks and Tony D neutralize Andre, landing a knee drop on his arm off the top. We get more blind tags with Duke Hudson sending Stacks into the ropes. 

Andre Chase nearly falls over after getting leapfrogged. Chase U falls to the outside, allowing Tony D to send Stacks over the ropes and onto Chase and Duke via a hip toss.

06:37 (IST)15 NOV 2023

The crowd offers some uncharacteristic boos for Chase University. Andre starts against Stacks. Chase gets a near fall of some counters. He almost gets Stacks again, but he barely kicks out by three. Chase goes for the Chase U Stomp but holds back when he doesn't have the crowd's backing. 

Stacks makes a blind tag to Tony D, and Duke Hudson makes on to Chase. Duke hits a big boot for a near fall. He quickly tags Andre Chase back into the match.

06:33 (IST)15 NOV 2023

The fans in the Chase U section of the crowd are sad and shaking their heads as Chase U makes its way to the ring.

06:31 (IST)15 NOV 2023

On tap for tonight's show first - Chase University defends the NXT Tag Team Titles against the D'Angelo Family. We start with reporters bombarding Chase U as the group is in the parking lot. Jacy is dressed in a hoodie, while Duke is smiling like a moron. It's funny stuff.
