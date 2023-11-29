Create
  • WWE NXT Live Results (November 28, 2023): Huge return before Iron Survivor qualifier!
WWE NXT Live Results (November 28, 2023): Huge return before Iron Survivor qualifier!

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedNov 29, 2023 07:08 IST

Find out what happens on WWE NXT right here.

07:08 (IST)29 NOV 2023

Jordan fights back after a lot of rest holds from James during the commercials. She hits a flipping leg drop for two. James responds with a Spinebuster for a two count of her own. After exchanging some strikes, Jordan hits the Playmaker for a near fall. Kelani goes for a Superplex but James blocks it. She hits chop on Jordan's neck to send her from the top. She adds the 401k, but before she can make the pin, the bell rings. It was Perez getting her payback on James for costing her weeks ago. James is distracted, and Jordan hits the split-legged Moonsault for the win.
Result - Kelani Jordan defeats Kiana James by pin.

06:59 (IST)29 NOV 2023

James hits a running shoulder block in the corner after showing off her athletic skills. Jordan fights back with a dropkick. James slows things down with a headlock, but Jordan busts out of it and locks Kiana in her own headlock.

06:57 (IST)29 NOV 2023

With James interfering in Roxanne Perez's match a few weeks ago, will she get her revenge tonight??

06:57 (IST)29 NOV 2023

Booker T also says, "There ain't no blowing that house down" because Lyons is a brick house of a woman. 

06:56 (IST)29 NOV 2023

After a segment recounting Johnny Gargano's NXT North American Title run, we go backstage to Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs, and Brooks Jensen celebrating Briggs' win over Hayes last week.

Lexis King walks over to congratulate Briggs for his big win and Henley for being selected for the match. He then mocks Jensen for not being picked. It leads to Briggs saying that Jensen will face King "and his beard" tonight. 

A social media post then shows Nikkita Lyons working out as she trains for her return from injury. She's in the crowd tonight.

06:50 (IST)29 NOV 2023


At least they didn't lose the belts again so soon!!!

06:48 (IST)29 NOV 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler reveals his choices for the Iron Survivor Qualifiers. He picks Kelani Jordan and Kiana James for the women and Bron Breakker and Eddy Thorpe for the men. 

06:47 (IST)29 NOV 2023

We then pivot to a segment from earlier today. Axiom, Nathan Frazer, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade are watching the video package of Ilja and Corbin from last week. Frazer lauds Ilja's fortitude and how he has sacrificed for his family. He does say he'd prefer Corbin's lifestyle of fame and fortune. 

Ilja overhears this and comes in to bark at Nathan Frazer. Frazer says he respects Ilja but would still rather have Baron Corbin's fame and fortune.

06:45 (IST)29 NOV 2023

Tony D hits a Spinebuster on Humberto, but Garza hits a Superkick on Garza. Stacks battles back with a knee strike for a near fall. Humberto distracts the ref, allowing Angel to hit Angel Wings on Stacks.

He kicks out and tags Tony D in. They hit Badda Bing Badda Boom on Angel. Tony D kisses Stacks and says, "I Love You," before hip-tossing him over the ropes on top of Humberto. Tony D gets the pin for the win.

Result - Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo defeat Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo by pin.

06:42 (IST)29 NOV 2023

Angel tries to land a second running knee while Stacks is trapped in the ropes, but Stacks moves out of the way. He tags in The Don of NXT and lands two suplexes/tosses. 

Angel makes a blind tag and Stacks tags in as well. Stacks and Garza battle in the ring while Tony D and Humberto do so briefly on the outside. Humberto quickly returns to his corner, allowing the challengers to land a Doomsday Device Dropkick for a close call.

06:37 (IST)29 NOV 2023

D'Angelo makes the tag to Stacks, hitting both opponents with dropkicks. They then turn the tides in their corner. The cousins land a pancake and double kick on Stacks for a two-count. 

Tony D makes a blind tag, and the champs hit an uppercut/suplex move on Humberto to regain control of the match. Tony D goes to the top for a Superplex, and Stacks goes to the opposite side for a move. Angel knocks Stacks down, and the cousins send Tony D to the mat off the top buckle.

06:34 (IST)29 NOV 2023

Tony D hits a Uranage on Humberto. He goes for a suplex, but Angel comes in illegally to break it up. Angel hits another move as the ref just stands by doing nothing. Must be trying to mimic NFL officials. That exchange gives the challengers the upper hand.

06:32 (IST)29 NOV 2023

Angel and Humberto get the upper hand but are stopped on the outside by the ref. It allows Stacks to land a Tope Con Giro. The champs hit a tandem neck breaker move for a near fall.

06:31 (IST)29 NOV 2023

Kicking off things tonight will be The D'Angelo Family defending the NXT Tag Team Titles against Angel and Humberto. As the music for the challengers hits, the two teams are already fighting in the entranceway.

06:11 (IST)29 NOV 2023

Will this be Wes Lee's final chance to win back the North American Title?
