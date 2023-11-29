WWE NXT Live Results (November 28, 2023): Huge return before Iron Survivor qualifier!

Jordan fights back after a lot of rest holds from James during the commercials. She hits a flipping leg drop for two. James responds with a Spinebuster for a two count of her own. After exchanging some strikes, Jordan hits the Playmaker for a near fall. Kelani goes for a Superplex but James blocks it. She hits chop on Jordan's neck to send her from the top. She adds the 401k, but before she can make the pin, the bell rings. It was Perez getting her payback on James for costing her weeks ago. James is distracted, and Jordan hits the split-legged Moonsault for the win. Result - Kelani Jordan defeats Kiana James by pin.
