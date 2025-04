Find out what happens live on WWE NXT at 8 PM EST with Sportskeeda's coverage ahead of Stand & Deliver! Lexis King, Eddy Thorpe, Ethan Page, and Wes Lee battle to face North American Champ Ricky Saints! Two final spots will be filled for the Women's North American ladder match! Who will emerge from a tag team gauntlet? What's in store for DarkState, Oba Femi, Je'Von Evans, and Trick Williams? Who will come out ahead between Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Jaida Parker, and Jordynne Grace?? Read More