Create
Live

WWE NXT Stand and Deliver Live Results (April 1, 2023) Fatal Five way for the North American Championship

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 01, 2023 23:23 IST

Check out the NXT Stand and Deliver Live Results.

topic-thumbnail

23:23 (IST)1 APR 2023

23:21 (IST)1 APR 2023

Up next is the Fatal Five Way for the North American Championship. Wes Lee has his hands full. Don't blink folks.

23:17 (IST)1 APR 2023

Pretty Deadly appear in front of Bron Breakker's locker room to recap what's already happened. The gag when recapping that Gallus are still the tag team champions. They are also a bit shocked that Indi Hartwell is the new NXT Women's Champion. They say they're going to talk to Bron but are afraid of him, so they don't.

23:13 (IST)1 APR 2023

23:12 (IST)1 APR 2023

Julius and Mark set up a triple-decker Doomsday Device that looked extremely dangerous. Brutus barely hits Stacks on top, thankfully, but the landing is ugly. Julius and Stacks re-enter the ring, but Tony D stops Julius. He slams Julius, and Stacks hits a flying crossbody. The pin is broken up by Gallus. Wolfgang breaks up another pin from Stacks. Stacks pins Wolfie, but Joe Coffey makes his return to NXT by breaking up the pin. He drops D'Angelo after Tony D pushes Stacks out of the way of Joe's path. Stacks gets tossed back in the ring, and Gallus hits their finisher for the win.
Result - Gallus defeats The D'Angelo Family and The Creeds by pin.

23:09 (IST)1 APR 2023

Gallus takes over and drops Brutus. Wolfie gets a pin attempt on D'Angelo. As usual, Julius gets a huge spot where he suplexes everyone in sight. Stacks comes in and stomps on Mark and then on Wolfgang. He hits a crossbody off the top on Julius for a near fall. 

23:06 (IST)1 APR 2023

Julius and Tony bump fists in a show of respect, but Mark Coffey just decks Tony D. Julius and Stacks come in, and both knock over Mark. Julius drops Stacks a few times. Tony D and Stacks clear the ring. Gallus and D'Angelos fight outside, but the Creeds hit stereo moonsaults on the outside. They hit a tandem slam on the outside before wasting time by standing by Daniel Cormier near the ring.

23:02 (IST)1 APR 2023

Tony D'Angelo comes out with some "backup" during his entrance. Triple Threat Tag Team match is next.

22:59 (IST)1 APR 2023

22:58 (IST)1 APR 2023

22:56 (IST)1 APR 2023

Stratton climbs the ladder but is pushed off it by Indi. Stratton goes through four other women on the outside. Indi is left in the ring, and she sets up a ladder. Indi tries to climb up but struggles to do so. Dexter Lumis shows up and helps her up the ladder to retrieve the belt.
Result - Indi Hartwell defeats Roxanne Perez, Lyra Valkyria, Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, and Tiffany Stratton by retrieving the championship.

22:53 (IST)1 APR 2023

Lyra and Zoey battle on the apron with Lyra sending Zoey into Indi on a ladder. Lyra climbs up but is stopped by Gigi Dolin. Gigi and Lyra climb the ladder but she sends Lyra off of it. Gigi is alone on top of the ladder, but Jacy Jayne arrives and sends Gigi off the ladder through another ladder. 

22:51 (IST)1 APR 2023

Zoey climbs the ladder and touches the belt but Roxy grabs her foot. She hangs from it before pulling Zoey down. Zoey goes for Go to Kneep on Roxy but Roxy hits Pop Rox on her. Stratton comes in and avoids another Pop Rox but she gets dropped out of the ring. Roxanne ascends the ladder but Gigi stops her. She bashes her head into the ladder a few times before hitting her abdominal stretch bomb finisher.

22:49 (IST)1 APR 2023

Stratton hits a handspring splash in the corner. Indi comes in and drops Stratton in a scary spot where she might have bashed her head on another ladder. She climbs up, but Zoey stops her. Zoey hits a springboard Senton on Indi before taking her down.

22:47 (IST)1 APR 2023

Gigi puts a ladder around her head, knocking everyone down with a spin. Lyra comes back in, but Gigi drapes her on a ladder in a corner. She ducks as Zoey attempts a crossbody that lands her on top of Lyra in the corner. Tiffany hits a Senton on Gigi on top of a ladder. Roxanne gets back in the ring, and she and Stratton battle on the ladder. They both fall off the tall ladder.

22:44 (IST)1 APR 2023

Indi gets a ladder and evades getting kicked in the face . . . until Lyra Valkyria kicks it into her. Lyra suplexes Gigi onto the ladder with Roxanne trapped behind it. More chaos ensues outside the ring until Lyra sets up the first ladder INSIDE the ring. She and Zoey battle it out, but Tiffany Stratton and Indi knock them out of the ring. Roxanne and Tiffany climb the ladder, but Indi pushes it over, causing Roxanne and Tiffany to hit the ropes.

22:40 (IST)1 APR 2023

Indi and Lyra bash ladders while the other four women battle in the ring. Roxy lands a series of Euro Uppercuts in the corner. Roxanne hits a suicide dive on Indi and grabs a ladder. Tiffany Stratton drops her with a dropkick. Gigi drops Stratton and Zoey before putting a ladder in the ring. Zoey kicks the ladder into Gigi.

22:35 (IST)1 APR 2023

22:29 (IST)1 APR 2023

Looks like the NXT Women's ladder match is kicking things off at Stand & Deliver! Thought it would be the North American match.

22:29 (IST)1 APR 2023

22:28 (IST)1 APR 2023

We get a vignette for Gigi Dolin ahead of the ladder match for tonight. Good to hear some rock/metal in someone's video package/entrance video. There isn't enough of it.

22:26 (IST)1 APR 2023

22:23 (IST)1 APR 2023

Chase University keeps control of its school thanks to Duke Hudon getting the pin on Jagger Reid.
Result - Chase University defeats Schism by pin.
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online