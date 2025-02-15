WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results, live recap, and grades: HUGE Milestone achieved following title change; Top champions DEMOLISHED by debuting stable

Follow along with Sportskeeda for its live coverage of WWE NXT Vengeance Day! Giulia defends the Women's title against Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Bayley! Can Oba Femi fend off Grayson Waller AND Austin Theory? Trick Williams battles Eddy Thorpe in a Strap Match! Fallon Henley defends the Women's North American title against Stephanie Vaquer! Plus tag team title action! Read More