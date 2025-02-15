Create
  • WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results, live recap, and grades: HUGE Milestone achieved following title change; Top champions DEMOLISHED by debuting stable
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results, live recap, and grades: HUGE Milestone achieved following title change; Top champions DEMOLISHED by debuting stable

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedFeb 16, 2025 00:08 GMT

Follow along with Sportskeeda for its live coverage of WWE NXT Vengeance Day! Giulia defends the Women's title against Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Bayley! Can Oba Femi fend off Grayson Waller AND Austin Theory? Trick Williams battles Eddy Thorpe in a Strap Match! Fallon Henley defends the Women's North American title against Stephanie Vaquer! Plus tag team title action!

00:08 (GMT)16 FEB 2025

Trick hits a Scissors Kick and two Flapjacks. He hits the Trickshot Knee but it sends Thorpe out of the ring. Trick tries to pull him back into the ring via the strap but he has to go outside the ring to get him. Trick misses his knee, allowing Thorpe to pull the strap up into his groin. He hits a basement dropkick to pick up the shocking win!
Result - Eddy Thorpe defeats Trick Williams by pin.

GRADE: B-.
The match was never going to be a fast-paced spring like the tag team match, but this was too slow in a few spots. The ending sequence was better and the fact they knew what they could do with the strap helped explain why they got away with moves. Vic couldn't just claim Thorpe cheated. The shock ending was a pleasant surprise too.

00:04 (GMT)16 FEB 2025

Trick counters into a Crossface with the strap in Thorpe's mouth. Thorpe grabs the ropes to break the hold but since it's essentially No DQ, that doesn't break the hold. Trick pulls him up by the strap to hit a kick. The former Champ whips Thorpe with the strap numerous times to the delight of the crowd.

00:03 (GMT)16 FEB 2025

After a big slowdown, Trick fires back with some strikes in the corner. It doesn't last long as Thorpe uses the strap to regain control. He hits an elbow drop for a near fall.

00:01 (GMT)16 FEB 2025

Vic then mocks Graves by saying "are you gonna get mad and go back on social media again?" What a child.

23:59 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

Thorpe drops Trick and goes to the top but Trick pulls him down. Williams blasts Eddy with the strap a few times. Vic is shocked by the sound of the strap, and even namedrops Corey Graves' indie name, Sterling James, asking if he was ever in similar matches. Thorpe whips Trick with the strap in front of the announce table. The crowd chants for Trick and Vic says that's why they cheer for him - because he has the heart of a Champion. Graves then says Trick would never survive the dojos he came up in.

23:57 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

Vic then says "how can you think Thorpe is 100% innocent in all this" but he's not, which is the point. There are grey areas and that's where McIntyre, Thorpe, and Kevin Owens have operated.

23:56 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

After Trick dumps Eddy onto the mat, the ref puts the strap on each man and the match officially starts. Vic Joseph then tries to blame Thorpe for attacking Trick even though he hasn't had a match on an NXT PLE.

23:54 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

Before they're tied together with the strap, Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe collide. The fight on the outside as the ref holds onto the strap in the ring.

23:47 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

Inamura has impressed in his short tenure.

23:47 (GMT)15 FEB 2025


Woooooaaaaahhhh

23:47 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

We hear from the D'Angelo Family sans The Don. He says the Don is hurt and that this is his call. He's mad since they didn't see the blindside from Izzi Dame and Spears coming.

23:45 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

After the match, the four masked men from the cryptic vignettes rush the ring. They attack FrAxiom, leaving the Champs lying around the ring. We don't see much of their faces but Graves mentions it's Cutler James, Dion Lennox, and two others from the WWE PC.

23:44 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

Inamura stacks Axiom onto Frazer. He climbs to the top but whiffs on his splash. Frazer goes for a Suicide Dive onto Briggs but Briggs catches him. Axiom hits a moonsault on the outside to neutralize Briggs. The Champs hit Inamura with a High/Low combo to pick up the hard-fought win.
Result - FrAxiom defeats Inamura and Josh Briggs by pin.

GRADE: A-.
Again, FrAxiom proves why it is arguably the best tag team in the world. Adapting to bigger opponents yet not totally changing their game plan proves their resiliency. Inamura has shown why he's been a big addition.

23:41 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

Briggs hits Axiom with a loud Lariat. Inamura slams Frazer. Axiom hits a Poison Rana on Briggs but Inamura hits a Pounce on Frazer. He picks the masked star up for a bodyslam but Frazer jumps on his back. Inamura spins around before dropping Frazer onto Axiom.

23:39 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

Briggs catches Axiom and hits a slam. He catches Frazer and lands a Uranage. Inamura tags in and the challengers hit a Sunset Flip into a sit-out powerbomb for a close call. Inamura goes to the top but Axiom cuts him off as Frazer sends Briggs out of the ring. Axiom lands a Spanish Fly off the top. Frazer goes up for his move but Briggs meets him. He chokeslams Frazer off the top and into Axiom below.

23:37 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

Inamura gives Axiom a free shot and he hits a Golden Ratio Kick to drop him to the mat. Briggs and Frazer tag in. He goes so fast that he has to do a spinning DDT attempt twice. He lands a standing Shooting Star Press for two. Axiom hits a Splash and Frazer adds a somersault legdrop for a near fall.

23:36 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

Inamura lands a few Sumo chops on Axiom before landing a loud one that sends Axiom to the mat. The Japanese star chops Axiom down to the ground. The chops are as loud as Gunther's.

23:34 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

Corey Graves puts Briggs over, saying the first time he saw him was against Damian Priest on the indie scene.

23:33 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

The Champs overtake Inamura right away, hitting dueling kicks. Briggs rushes in but they kick him to the floor. Frazer hits a short DDT for a near fall. Briggs comes in and serves up a few kicks for dinner. He chokeslams Axiom onto Inamura's knee for another two-count.

23:30 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

Up next is the NXT Tag title match. Josh Briggs comes out with a smoking skull on his shoulders, but it's clearly plastic. 

23:29 (GMT)15 FEB 2025


There's a new Women's North American Champ!!!

23:29 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

Next we get a training montage from Zaria and Sol Ruca on the beach. Ruca also skateboards with the Aussie monster, but Zaria cannot keep her balance.

23:28 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

With the title win, Vaquer becomes the first South American-born woman to win a title in NXT. Congratulations to La Primera!!!

23:27 (GMT)15 FEB 2025


Vaquer pulling out all the stops to win!!!

23:24 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

La Primera brings Henley back into the ring for her finisher. She doesn't go for the pin, instead opting for a corkscrew plancha off the top to pick up the win. Hopefully, Sasah Banks doesn't try to come and steal this title too.
Result - Stephane Vaquer defeats Fallon Henley by pin.

GRADE: B+.
There were a few clunky moments but the women meshed well and showcased both striking and mat-based counters. Fatal Influence could have ruined the match and they tried, but a good finish and showcase for both women.

23:22 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

Vaquer goes for her finisher but Fallon counters with an exploder suplex. She whiffs on a kick and Vaquer rolls her up. She ends up in the ropes and Jacy decks her. Vaquer kicks out at two. Stephanie hits a headbutt but Henley sends her over onto the mat. Henley goes for another move off the buckle but Vaquer decks her, causing the Champ to fall to the outside. Jacy tries to punch Vaquer but Vaquer fights both members off. Henley goes for a swinging move around the ringpost but Vaquer ducks. She hits a facebuster on the apron before dropping Fatal Influence with a springboard splash.

23:19 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

Vaquer rushes The Champ in one corner but Henley returns fire. The challenger reverses a Shining Wizard attempt into an awkward-looking pin attempt. Henley drops Vaquer with a facebuster. Vaquer lands Eat Defeat and a Dragon Screw Leg Sweep. She adds Meteora in the corner for another close call.

23:17 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

The Champ lands a forearm and a slap before hitting a sliding forearm for a two-count. She hits a Blockbuster off the middle buckle for another near fall. Henley goes for a move but Vaquer evades it. She hoists Henley onto her shoulders but Fallon pulls her down by her hair. Vaquer recovers to hit a Superkick and a 619 before landing a springboard splash and a side suplex. La Primera hits her leglocked head smash move for a near fall.

23:12 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

Vaquer goes for another submission but Henley counters it with an armlock. La Primera locks in an armbar in the ropes but must break it. She goes for a springboard move but Henley kicks her down. Jazmyn Nyx gets on the apron to distract the ref so Jacy can kick her.

23:10 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

The women exchange counters on the mat. Vaquer tries a Crossface submission but Fallon gets to the ropes to break it. She kicks Fallon in the gut and goes the move where she slams her opponent's head into the mat but Henley rolls to the ropes to prevent it. Fallon slaps Vaquer but it doesn't phase her. She locks in a ground sub but Henley counters for a near fall.

23:07 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

If Fatal Influence stays around for the match, look for Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan to interfere. Jordan wanted another shot even though she lost twice (with and without interference).

23:05 (GMT)15 FEB 2025

Kicking off NXT Vengeance Day will be the Women's North American title match between Champ Fallon Henley and Stephanie Vaquer.
