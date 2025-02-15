WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results, live recap, and grades: HUGE Milestone achieved following title change; Top champions DEMOLISHED by debuting stable

Follow along with Sportskeeda for its live coverage of WWE NXT Vengeance Day! Giulia defends the Women's title against Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Bayley! Can Oba Femi fend off Grayson Waller AND Austin Theory? Trick Williams battles Eddy Thorpe in a Strap Match! Fallon Henley defends the Women's North American title against Stephanie Vaquer! Plus tag team title action!
Result - Eddy Thorpe defeats Trick Williams by pin.
GRADE: B-.
The match was never going to be a fast-paced spring like the tag team match, but this was too slow in a few spots. The ending sequence was better and the fact they knew what they could do with the strap helped explain why they got away with moves. Vic couldn't just claim Thorpe cheated. The shock ending was a pleasant surprise too.