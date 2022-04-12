WWE RAW Live Results (11th April, 2022): Veer Mahaan squashes Dominik Mysterio

Allow Notifications
.@VeerMahaan with a RUTHLESS attack on @DomMysterio35. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/L523FwE4ic— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022
Unfortunately for @DomMysterio35, @VeerMahaan has arrived on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/hScyALy4t9— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022
Ruthless @VeerMahaan punishes @DomMysterio35 on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/mP3p0YfrM7— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022
Veer walking with a purpose!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/KOGgJw4Yxt— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 12, 2022
This is getting really heated really quickly!@CodyRhodes vs. @mikethemiz TONIGHT on #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tYxt2WzL1R— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022
It's about time. 😂@CodyRhodes @mikethemiz #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bBddlDnQtw— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022
"What I NEED to do is win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship!" - @CodyRhodes #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sSFJS6SpZr— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022
What will @mikethemiz ask @CodyRhodes on #MizTV?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/kv32aJrCTM— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022
💥💥💥@CodyRhodes kicks off #WWERaw as a special guest on #MizTV! pic.twitter.com/2raGGAasfc— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022
"Your opinion doesn't matter. You cheer for the Lions." - @mikethemiz— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022
Already a scorching edition of #MizTV on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/ciAxVLcRj0
