WWE RAW Live Results (11th April, 2022): Veer Mahaan squashes Dominik Mysterio

What will happen on this week's WWE RAW?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 12 April 2022 06:05 IST - Published: April, 12 2022 05:26 AM IST
...
Veer says he strikes fear into the heart of any man as Dominik is sent away in an ambulance.
...
...
Veer does not let the clutch go following his win. He continues to assault Dominik, who leaves in a stretcher.
...
...
...
Veer hits the Million Dollar Arm, once on the outside and once in the ring. He locks in the cervical clutch for the instant tap out.

Veer Mahaan defeats Dominik Mysterio
...
Dom sends Veer out of the ring and dropkicks him. He goes for a crossbody but Veer catches him and sends him into the barricade.
...
Dominik tries to dodge Veer but is tackled. The Indian jumps him.
...
Dominik Mysterio vs. Veer Mahaan
...
It's time for VEER. He is here!
...
...
...
Cody says he has no problem in giving Rollins a rematch but he is currently focused on his first RAW match in six years. Miz tries to sneak attack him but Cody has it covered and sends him out of the ring.
...
Miz corrects Cody when he uses words like "belt" and "wrestlers" instead of "title" and "Superstars".
...
...
Miz says he destroyed the Mysterio family and embarrassed Logan Paul, but everybody is talking about Cody Rhodes. He will not stand for The American Nightmare disrespecting him on his show.
...
Cody says he wants the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship before Miz tells him Seth Rollins wants a rematch. And this time, Cody cannot surprise him.
...
Cody says being a plumber would be good because Miz is full of s***. He doesn't outright say it, but that's what he meant.
...
Miz does a Dusty Rhodes impression. He claims that if it wasn't for his family name, Cody would be a plumber.
...
Miz says Cody blew WWE's pyro budget and took 45 minutes to get to the ring, before asking if he is trying to upstage him.
...
...
Cody gets extravagant pyro. WWE is still figuring out his optimum entrance.
...
...
The Miz welcomes the fans to Miz TV and introduces his guest, who is also his opponent tonight. Cody Rhodes.
...
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Monday Night RAW. The show begins with The Miz, who comes out for Miz TV.

