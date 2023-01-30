Create
WWE RAW Live Results (30th January, 2023): Cody Rhodes returns to RAW

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJan 30, 2023 08:11 PM EDT

What happened on RAW after the Royal Rumble?

20:11 (EDT)30 JAN 2023

Cody claims that all the ups and downs to get to this point are worth it. 

"Wrestling has more than one royal family. Actually, WWE has more than one royal family. But for that to be true, I have to stand across from another. I have to stand across an entire Bloodline."

20:09 (EDT)30 JAN 2023

Cody mentions his highlights as Dashing Cody Rhodes, restoring the Intercontinental Championship to its glory, and marrying Brandy. He also states that he lost a 295-lb best friend but gained a 6-lb one with the same eyes, alluding to his father Dusty Rhodes and his daughter.

20:07 (EDT)30 JAN 2023

Rhodes enters and the rowdy crowd is chanting "You Deserve It!" He claims that he's not the same person he was when he first showed up at Ohio Valley Wrestling. We then get a little storytime with Cody, where he believed he'd be WWE Champion within two years of his debut.

20:06 (EDT)30 JAN 2023

WWE RAW kicks off with the winner of the 2023 men's Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes. Cody comes down to the ring and jokes with the fans, asking them what they want to talk about.

20:06 (EDT)30 JAN 2023

Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE RAW. 

20:03 (EDT)30 JAN 2023

Welcome to Monday Night RAW! After an incredible Royal Rumble, we're kicking the night off with one of the winners; The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes!

19:51 (EDT)30 JAN 2023

