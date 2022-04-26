×
Create
Notifications

WWE RAW Live Results (April 25, 2022): Asuka returns to confront Becky Lynch

What will Becky Lynch do on RAW?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 26 April 2022 07:04 IST - Published: April, 26 2022 05:27 AM IST
...
...
...
Asuka says she will stop Becky Lynch because NOBODY IS READY FOR ASUKA! Becky swings but misses. She runs away before Asuka can strike her.
...
...
...
Asuka is back! The fans are going crazy as The Empress of Tomorrow makes her way to the ring. Becky Lynch drops her mic out of shock.
...
...
...
...
Becky is cheered up by her potential comeback story. She gets more and more unhinged, claiming she can beat everyone on RAW. Until a ghost from her past arrives.
...
Becky didn't recognize herself anymore. She's hit rock bottom. Big Time Becks realizes that now that she's hit rock bottom, the only way is up.
...
In her first appearance since WrestleMania, Becky Lynch says she doesn't know who she is without her title.
...
...
...
Becky Lynch comes out. She looks dejected and broken without her RAW Women's Championship.
...
...
After the match, Tamina attacks Dana Brooke and lets Tozawa make the cover for the 24/7 Championship. However, R-Truth breaks it up and helps Dana escape, or so we thought. He tries to roll her up but fails. Dana Brooke runs away on her own.
...
...
Reggie uses his athleticism to evade Tozawa but is put down. Tozawa picks up the win with a front senton.

Akira Tozawa and Tamina defeat Reggie and Dana Brooke
...
Reggie and Tozawa start things off but the ladies are tagged in. Tamina and Dana tease a kiss but Tozawa tags himself back in.
...
Dana Brooke and Reggie vs. Tamina and Akira Tozawa - Mixed Tag Team Match with R-Truth as special guest referee
...
Reggie & Dana Brooke and Tamina & Akira Tozawa attend couples counseling, with R-Truth as the counselor. He announces the two couples will face off in a mixed tag team match. And he is the referee.
...
...
...
...
...
Omos hits Lashley with the arm wrestling table. MVP instructs hit to repeatedly do it.
...
After a stalemate, Lashley wins the arm wrestling contest. He is ready for MVP's attack but not for Omos. The Nigerian beats down The All-Mighty.
...
MVP gives running commentary as Omos gains the early advantage. He says Lashley is nothing without him, which motivates him to fight back.
...
...
Omos vs. Bobby Lashley - Arm Wrestling Challenge
...
...
MVP says today is when Bobby Lashley's ego dies. He claims Omos will crush The All-Mighty's arm and rip it off.
...
...
...
Bobby Lashley is shadow boxing ahead of his Arm Wrestling Challenge with Omos. He explains he is preparing for what happens after the arm wrestling because he does not trust MVP.
...
...
...
...
Veer attacks the local talent after the match. He locks in the cervical clutch outside the ring, before slamming him on the announce table. He jumps onto the table and locks in the cervical clutch again. 

More on:

LIVE CHAT online
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी