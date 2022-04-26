WWE RAW Live Results (April 25, 2022): Asuka returns to confront Becky Lynch

Allow Notifications
"I will stop you because no one is ready for Asuka!"@WWEAsuka is BACK and wants @BeckyLynchWWE! 🤯#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Ql3yIPJZ5V— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 26, 2022
Are you READY for more of this? 👀@WWEAsuka @BeckyLynchWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/hJCKLm4vjZ— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
She's baaaaaaaack!@WWEAsuka has just returned on #WWERaw!!! pic.twitter.com/lJkqJ8RvtR— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
NOBODY does a comeback like @BeckyLynchWWE!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rBItXGKq5Z— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
"I don't know who @BeckyLynchWWE is without the title anymore."#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/clfrjf5P7Y— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
"It's been three years since I walked out on #WWERaw without my championship."@BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/MIuKx3NtCr— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
Welcome back to the Big Time!@BeckyLynchWWE is here on #WWERaw for the first time since #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/tADD0VmOFd— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
Big Time @BeckyLynchWWE is here! 🔥#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/BnN5AKyhRF— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 26, 2022
.@TozawaAkira going all out to impress @TaminaSnuka! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OfXTQJ6oaw— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
Okay @RonKillings, that's a brilliant idea!#247Champion @DanaBrookeWWE nearly got okie-dokied by R-Truth on #WWERaw!! pic.twitter.com/JnLU14G88X— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
Who knew the R actually stood for Referee? Did you know this, @WWELadyRefJess? 😂@RonKillings #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/LlCbPv0xYg— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
Way to be a sore loser @TheGiantOmos... #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fnmOonglG5— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
Anyone looking for a slightly damaged arm wrestling table?@TheGiantOmos @The305MVP #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1nWAvLh4QR— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
What happened to good sportsmanship, @The305MVP??@TheGiantOmos @fightbobby #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ByBMEdzfwr— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
LASHLEY WINS!@fightbobby @TheGiantOmos #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/k2UJqcAADA— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
Who brought the spinach?@fightbobby @TheGiantOmos #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4oUhkQReeS— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
Here we go! 💪@fightbobby @TheGiantOmos #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tKT9UrzGKD— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
Time for a good old fashioned arm wrestling contest! 💪#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/FFn8C2qens— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 26, 2022
.@JohnCena, @DMcIntyreWWE, @TripleH and many more with some incredibly classy tweets for @RandyOrton!#OrtonWeek #ThankYouOrton pic.twitter.com/shzcDmHHpX— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
It's @TheGiantOmos vs. @fightbobby in an ARM WRESTLING Match up next on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/qOrAY70EhY— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
Light work for @VeerMahaan 🦁#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/w2vbp1UJVC— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 26, 2022
Light work for @VeerMahaan 🦁#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/w2vbp1UJVC— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 26, 2022
Who is @VeerMahaan's opponent?— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
Wrong answers only.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Qo0c2dyscr
Go to your
Browser"s Setting's page
Tap on
Site Settings/Site Permissions
Tap on
Notifications
Tap on
the Block list and find sportskeeda.com
Tap on
sportskeeda.com and tap on Allow
Allow Notifications
Notifications you have enabled
Teams
Series