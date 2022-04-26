WWE RAW Results: Two top superstars return; Former tag champions reunite - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (April 25th, 2022)

Riddle kicked off RAW and called out Randy Orton to celebrate The Viper's 20th Anniversary in WWE. Most of the locker room came out to congratulate Orton, who stepped in the ring to celebrate. Riddle said that there was a special guest, and called out Cody Rhodes, who has a long history with Orton.

Rhodes came out and shook hands with The Viper before Seth Rollins showed up on the announce desk and said that no one should trust The American Nightmare. Ezekiel came out to join them for some reason and so did Rollins, Kevin Owens, and The Usos.

The ring was getting crowded and Adam Pearce walked out to book the main event of tonight's show - an eight-man tag match between the teams of RK-Bro, Cody Rhodes & Ezekiel, and The Usos, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens. Owens took out Ezekiel and Orton took KO out with an RKO before the heels retreated.

WWE RAW Results (April 25th, 2022): Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sonya Deville - RAW Women's Championship match

Bianca Belair was in control of the match early on and sent Sonya Deville outside the ring. Deville dragged Belair outside but ended up being tossed over the announce desk before the backstage official was counted out.

Deville grabbed the mic and declared that the match would be restarted but as a no count-out match. The match was restarted and Belair used her hair to attack Deville who brought out a steel chair and beat the champion with it, earning a disqualification.

Sonya Deville got on the mic again and restarted the bout once more, this time making it a no DQ match. Zelina Vega and Carmella rushed the ring and attacked Bianca Belair, taking her out before Deville sent the champion into the turnbuckles in the corner.

She got a DDT on top of the chair before trying to send Belair through the steel chair in the ring. Belair fought out of the move and took down Carmella and Vega before getting the KOD on Deville for the win.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Sonya Deville

Grade: B

Backstage, Sonya Deville was furious and told Zelina Vega and Carmella that because they failed to help her secure the title, the duo would not get the tag title match they wanted.

Vega and Carmella argued with Deville but she slapped the two of them before threatening them as a WWE official.

Edge and Damian Priest were backstage and said that The Archer of Infamy would take care of unfinished business tonight by beating Finn Balor. Edge also claimed that they were better than The Undertaker before telling AJ Styles to 'stay at home'.

Veer Mahaan vs. Sam Smothers on RAW

Sam Smothers was the name of Veer Mahaan's victim tonight and the newcomer took the million-dollar arm in the corner before being hit with a double stomp to the back. Mahaan locked in the cervical clutch and picked up the easy win.

After the match, Veer Mahaan sent Sam Smothers into the corner before locking in the cervical clutch once more on the outside. Mahaan then powerbombed the poor guy on the announce desk and then locked in the cervical clutch on top of it before he was done.

Result: Veer Mahaan def. Sam Smothers

Grade: C

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley - Arm Wrestling Contest on RAW

MVP was on the mic during the arm wrestling contest and trash-talked Bobby Lashley as the former WWE Champion gained the advantage and eventually took Omos down.

Omos attacked Lashley after the match and sent him headfirst into the arm-wrestling table before taking him down with a huge clothesline. MVP ordered Omos to crush Lashley with the table and the big guy proceeded to do just that before they were done.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Omos

Grade: B-

Dana Brooke & Reggie vs. Tamina & Akira Tozawa on RAW

Earlier in the night, R-Truth set up a mixed tag match between the new couples Dana Brooke & Reggie and Tamina & Akira Tozawa. Truth was the guest referee and the guys started the match before tags were made and we could see some tension between Tamina and Brooke.

Tozawa tagged back in and hit a top rope senton on Reggie before picking up the win. After the match, Tamina and Tozawa tried to pin Brooke but Truth wiped them out before trying to pin Brooke himself. She managed to kick out and ran backstage as RAW continued.

Result: Tamina & Akira Tozawa def. Dana Brooke & Reggie

Grade: C

Becky Lynch was back on RAW and said that she had forgotten what it was like to not be a champion. Lynch said that she was getting ready for her comeback and once she was back on top, no one would be able to stop her.

Asuka made her return to RAW and stepped in the ring before saying she will be the one to stop Big Time Becks. The latter tried to attack her, but Asuka countered and Lynch retreated backstage as RAW went on.

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest on RAW

Damian Priest was sent outside early on and he dragged Finn Balor out and dropped him on the apron with the Razor's Edge. Back after a break on RAW, Balor was almost caught in a chokeslam but managed to reverse it.

Balor went up to the top rope for Coup de Grace but Priest caught him with the chokeslam. He followed up with the modified reverse STO and picked up the win.

Result: Damian Priest def. Finn Balor

Grade: B

The Miz was out next and called out Theory, the new United States Champion, to join him on Miz TV. The two got some banter in and The Miz was very supportive of the young superstar. He gave Theory some advice before Mustafa Ali made his return on RAW.

The Miz and Theory made fun of Ali before the returning superstar fired back and tried to get a US title match tonight. Theory told him no before Ali called him spineless. Ali taunted the two and Theory secured a match between The Miz and Ali by texting Mr. McMahon from the ring.

Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz on RAW

The Miz had the early advantage and got a near fall before locking in a headlock. Mustafa Ali got out of the hold but took some big kicks before The A-Lister got another near fall. Ali was being beaten up in the corner but he came back with some strikes before being sent into the turnbuckles.

Ali dodged a kick to the head and countered into a spinning kick of his own before getting a rolling neckbreaker for the two-count. The Miz hit Ali with a low dropkick but the pin was reversed and the latter picked up the win.

Result: Mustafa Ali def. The Miz

After the match, Ciampa came out and wiped Ali out before RAW continued.

Grade: B-

Rhea Ripley was backstage and said that she was done with the tag division before Liv Morgan attacked her. The brawl was broken up by officials before we saw KO arguing with the Alpha Academy.

Rollins rolled up before he and KO got into an argument about last week. The Usos came in and told the duo that they better be on the 'same d*mn page' before the match.

Omos challenged Bobby Lashley to a match at WrestleMania Backlash before we headed to the main event on RAW.

Cody Rhodes, Ezekiel & RK-Bro vs. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens & The Usos on RAW

A brawl broke out in the ring before the bell was rung and the babyfaces managed to clear the ring before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Ezekiel was in the ring with Jimmy Uso and Riddle was tagged in early on.

Randy Orton was in next and helped Riddle hit a double team before tagging Cody Rhodes in for some double-team moves of their own. Rhodes got a big suplex and sent Jimmy outside before Jey Uso came in and took control of the match.

Kevin Owens got some cheap shots in on Rhodes on the ropes before Seth Rollins came in. Riddle tagged back in but was hit with an inverted Falcon Arrow by Rollins. After a break on RAW, Jimmy was back in and cleared the apron to isolate Riddle while Rollins attacked Orton on the outside.

Orton dropped Rollins, KO and the Usos on the announce desk before dragging Jimmy back in the ring for the draping DDT. Jey tried for the frog splash but was caught in the RKO before Randy Orton picked up the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes, Ezekiel & RK-Bro def. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens & The Usos

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got the much-anticipated return of Asuka while Randy Orton celebrated his 20th anniversary in WWE. Mustafa Ali made his return to RAW as well while we got a huge eight-man tag match as tonight's main event.

