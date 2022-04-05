×
Create
Notifications

WWE RAW after WrestleMania 38 Live Results (April 4th, 2022): Cody Rhodes opens the show

What will happen on the RAW after 'Mania?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 05 April 2022 06:03 IST - Published: April, 05 2022 05:26 AM IST
...
...
Naomi lands an elbow and a kick on Rhea before tagging in Sasha. She hits a Meteora on Liv on the outside, while Rhea floors her. Naomi comes out on top of the exchange with a dive.
...
Rhea and Naomi kick things off. She overpowers the champ and holds her vertically for 20 seconds before suplexing her.
...
Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan
...
...
...
...
Seth knocks down Cody's microphone. Cody extends a hand and the two shake. Is this a face turn from Rollins?
...
Cody is interrupted by Seth Rollins' music. The fans join in the chorus part of it.
...
...
While he cannot physically give it to his dad, The American Nightmare can win the WWE Championship. He is going to do it for the fans, himself, family, and The American Dream Dusty Rhodes.
...
Cody Rhodes says he knew at 8 years old that he needed to win the WWE Championship to put it into his father's hands. He says that dream died, or did it?
...
...
...
...
Cody's gets emotional and his voice breaks. He speaks about how Dusty got his hands on the WWE Championship which he wouldn't get to hold.
...
Cody claims that man finds his destiny on the path he takes to avoid it. He shows a picture of his father, Dusty Rhodes on the titantron.
...
...
Cody says it's been 47 days since he became a free agent and the decision to sign with WWE was easy. He is the star that left them in the dust.
...
Cody receives Welcome back chants. The fans love him. This just feels special. He asks what everybody wants to talk about.
...
...
...
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the RAW after WrestleMania 38. The fans are buzzing. Cody Rhodes comes out from under a platform of sorts.

More on:

LIVE CHAT online
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी