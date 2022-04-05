WWE RAW after WrestleMania 38 Live Results (April 4th, 2022): Cody Rhodes opens the show

Allow Notifications
LIV FOR BRUTALITY@YaOnlyLivvOnce @RheaRipley_WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/SA1S6wvRW4— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2022
BOSS & GLOW@SashaBanksWWE 🤝 @NaomiWWE#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/AKbKvpSg0S— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 5, 2022
.@CodyRhodes is back in WWE and is ready to fulfill his destiny. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/axyycEYEN1— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2022
This one is far from over...#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/NdgVKNWVbE— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 5, 2022
YOU CAN DO IT! 👏👏 👏👏👏@CodyRhodes has a dream to make reality in honor of The American Dream Dusty Rhodes.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/IpXDhTlYDC— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2022
"To me, he was my hero."@CodyRhodes gets emotional when talking about the legacy of the late, great Dusty Rhodes.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/j1dpKXyhvy— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2022
The "star that left them in the dust" to the man standing here now signing a multi-year agreement with @WWE.@CodyRhodes reflects on the journey back to #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/EOtofUFfaF— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2022
"Everyone thinks the decision to return to @WWE was difficult ... it was not."@CodyRhodes #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wv3wKvHDBE— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2022
“So what do you want to talk about?" - @CodyRhodes#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/3XSt3AsZnY— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 5, 2022
Where there's @CodyRhodes, there is pyro!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RtVG5tBiUs— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2022
The landscape has changed as we know it on #WWERaw after #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/O3yadynEf9— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2022
#WWERaw after #WrestleMania kicks off with @CodyRhodes! pic.twitter.com/plS8Unzq7y— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2022
