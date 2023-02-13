Create
WWE RAW Live Results (February 13, 2023): Brock Lesnar DESTROYED

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedFeb 14, 2023 08:02 IST

Check out what happened live during WWE RAW.

08:02 (IST)14 FEB 2023

We have 6-woman tag-team action next!

08:01 (IST)14 FEB 2023

07:56 (IST)14 FEB 2023

07:55 (IST)14 FEB 2023

07:54 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Cody hits the Cross Rhodes to pick up the win. He didn't break into much of a sweat there.

Cody Rhodes def. Baron Corbin

07:53 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Baron Corbin vs Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is all over Baron Corbin as the match starts. They brawl at ringside, and Cody sends Corbin into the steel steps. Corbin rolls back into the ring to buy some time.

07:52 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Cody and Baron Corbin fight their way down to the ring and thye match is official.

07:51 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Baron Corbin is backstage with Cathy Kelly. He says he was the last man to bet Roman and adds that if Brock hadn't blindsided him at the Royal Rumble he would have won it and punched his ticket to Mania. Corbin starts running Cody Rhodes down and Cody attacks him from behind.

07:44 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Carmella is backstage. Nikki Cross walks up and says she was playing hide and seek with her new friend. Their teammate turns out to be the Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka.

07:43 (IST)14 FEB 2023

07:42 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Cody Rhodes adds one more thing. He doesn't want to see Sami on RAW next Monday because he would rather meet Sami at WrestleMania.

07:41 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Cody Rhodes comments on his own journey to main eventing WrestleMania. He says he needs to finish his own story while Sami needs to finish his.

07:38 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Cody Rhodes says he doesn't have time for BS. He says what's more important was what Sami believed. Sami replies that Roman is actually as good as he is and the Bloodline always managing to help Roman pick up the win.

07:35 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Cody obliges and comes down to the ring. Sami says it resonated with him last week when he said it was looking more and more like it will be Cody Rhodes vs Sami Zayn at Mania. Sami wants to know if Cody thinks he can beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

07:31 (IST)14 FEB 2023

We're about to hear from Baron Corbin backstage when we cut to the ring and see Sami Zayn in the ring. Sami says he has something to say. Sami has a message for Cody Rhodes.

07:31 (IST)14 FEB 2023

07:22 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Mia Yim tries to hit the Eat Defeat but Nievn powers out of it. Yim charges at Piper and gets hit with the Loch Ness Slam. Easy win for Piper Niven.

Piper Niven def. Mia Yim

07:21 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Piper Niven vs Mia Yim

Mia Yim has the size and strength disadvantage here but she starts off string. Niven plants her with an Uranage and hits a senton for a two-count. Niven is in control of the match now as she works Yim over.

07:13 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Brock Lesnar takes out the security and Bobby Lashley takes advantage, cutting Lesnar down with a Spear. Lashley then signs the contract and throws it onto Brock.

07:11 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Lashley refuses to come down to the ring. We get a "Bobby's scared" chant that Brock laughs at. Brock then threatens to beat Lashley unconscious and force him to sign the contract.

07:10 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Bobby Lashley has security with him and has a table set up on the entrance ramp. Pearce wants Lashley to come down to the ring. Lashley refuses. He says this isn't the Brock Lesnar show. Lashley says whenever they have come face to face, Lashley has been all over him so he was in the driver's seat now. Lesnar is amused. He laghs and tells Lashley to come down to the ring.

07:07 (IST)14 FEB 2023

We have a contract signing segment out next between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Lesnar is out first.

07:00 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Edge and Beth Phoneix are on their way down to the ring! Edge clears house before Beth Phoenix attacks Dominik. Beth is ready to hit Mysterio Jr with the Glam Slam.

06:57 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Dominik is up on the apron. Dawkins is all over him immediately. Balor takes advantage and takes out Dawkins, hitting a Coup De Grave for the win.

Judgement Day def. Street Profits

06:57 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Dawkins tags back in and Street Profits hit a double-team Blockbuster for a nearfall. Balor kicked out and Dawkins can't believe it.

06:56 (IST)14 FEB 2023

We're back from the break. Dawkins is back in and is all over Finn Balor. Dawkins follows it up with a Silencer. Balor is reeling. Ford tags in and hits a German Suplex for a nearfall.

06:52 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Street Profits fight back and double-team Balor. They follow it with a double-team on Priest. Both Judgement Day members go crashing out of the ring and re-group.

06:51 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Street Profits vs Judgement Day

We get "We want Mami" chants as soon as the match starts. Priest takes down Ford early and tags Balor in. Early dominance from Judgement Day.

06:48 (IST)14 FEB 2023

We have tag-team action up NEXT as Judgement Day take on Street Profits.

06:48 (IST)14 FEB 2023

06:43 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Judgement Day are backstage. Dominik says that Priest will dominate the men's Elimination Chamber. He also says that Rhea is still travelling the world but will be there for Elimination Chamber as well as Valentine's Day.

06:39 (IST)14 FEB 2023

06:39 (IST)14 FEB 2023

Bianca Belair is out next. She says if Becky and Bayley want a shot at her, they should have to go through her. Pearce books a triple threat match. If Becky or Bayley win, they get added to the Chamber which will then start as a triple threat.

06:38 (IST)14 FEB 2023

WWE RAW kicks off with Becky Lynch. She wants Adam Pearce to put her inside the Elimination Chamber. Bayley comes out and doesn't think it's a good idea. She says that Becky has lost to Bianca already.
