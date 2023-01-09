Create
Live

WWE RAW Live Results (January 10, 2023)

Last ModifiedJan 09, 2023 09:26 PM EDT

Check out all the live results from WWE RAW right here.

21:26 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

We get a vignette on Cody Rhodes' upcoming return to WWE. Can we see Cody back at the Royal Rumble?

21:20 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Bobby Lashley is backstage. MVP comes up to him and apologizes for mistakes that were made. He says he convinced Adam Pearce to bring Lashley back. He adds that he also wants to bring Shelton and Cedric back into the fold. Lashley doesn't look interested and MVP says he respects that, before adding if Lashley changes his mind, his number is the same.

21:18 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Rhea then hits the Riptide and that was another statement win for her. Emphatic. Brutal. Shoutout to Corey Graves who was excellent on commentary for this.

Rhea Ripley def. Candice LeRae

21:17 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Rhea with repeated shoulder charges in the corner. She follows it up with an armdrag and then places her on the top turnbuckle. Rhea goes for a superplex but the Pixie breaks free and hits an Avalanche German Suplex. Both women go down but Rhea is back up first. She's enraged and charges at Candice who sidesteps her. Rhea crashes out to ringside. Candice launches herself over the top rope. Rhea catches her on midair and slams her her into the barricade.

21:14 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Rhea Ripley vs Candice LeRae

Rhea looks a little overconfident as the match starts and Candice soon takes advantage with a flurry of strikes. She heads to the top rope but Rhea catches her in midair and drives her face-first into the mat. Rhea follows it up by driving Candice's face into the turnbuckle.

21:08 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

21:06 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

As Rollins is on his way out, Bobby Lashley comes down to the ring. Theory tries to use one of the crutches to smash Lashley but he cuts Theory in half with a Spear. Lashley then chucks Theory out of the ring and says he's back and ready to manhandle every Superstar in the Royal Rumble.

21:03 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Seth Rollins says that his knee is not 100% but it will be ready just in time for him to win the Royal Rumble match. He adds that he will definitely be at 100% in time for him to main event WrestleMania.

21:02 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Theory says he's outgrown Rollins as a competitor now. He also predicts that he will win the Royal Rumble and then beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania to become Universal Champion.

20:59 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

It was only Rollins baiting Theory. He's walking just fine now and throws the crutches away.

20:58 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Austin Theory is out next. Theory takes a dig at John Cena and says 'The Champ is Here'. He says he outclasses Seth Rollins last week but his gloating doesn't last long as Rollins' music hits and he comes out in crutches.

20:54 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

LeRae also informed us during the interview that Johnny Gargano is currently out injured.

20:52 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

20:50 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Candice LeRae is backstage and says she wants to win the women's Royal Rumble. Rhea Ripley interrupts and calls her delusional for thinking she can win. Candice challenges her to a match tonight and Rhea accepts.

20:48 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

20:48 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Mia rocks Bayley with a spinning kick to the head. Bayley uses her vast experience to break free and roll Mia Yim up and gets the 3-count. A veteran move from Bayley.

Bayley def. Mia Yim

20:47 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Back from the break, it's all Bayley at this point. She hits Mia with a suplex to the floor before rolling her back in and covering her for a two-count. Mia hits back hard and catches Bayley with a tope suicida. Mia is putting it all on the line her and hits repeated strikes and kicks to Bayley, stunning the former champion and hitting German Suplex. Bayley tries to fight back but Mia plants her with a hurricanrana. Another nearfall.

20:45 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

20:41 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Bayley vs Mia Yim

Mia Yim makes a strong start, taking Bayley down with a boot to the jaw. Bayley whips her into the ropes but she holds on and taunts the former champion. Bayley is out at ringside and Mia hits PK, taking her down as we cut a break.

20:39 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Bayley has a message for Becky before the match starts. Bayley says that Becky probably has no friends and is jealous of the bond between the Damage CTRL members. Bayley says it's Io and Dakota's night and gives them the night off and asks them to take a good seat while she pummels Mia Yim.

20:37 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Damage CTRL are out next. Bayley will go one on one with Mia Yim tonight.

20:33 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

20:32 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Alexa Bliss says she's the one Bianca Belair should be afraid of now Uncle Howdy. Uncle Howdy's music hits and he appears on the entrance ramp. We cut to a commercial break.

20:29 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

We get an update on Bianca Belair's condition. She needs multiple stitches after Alexa Bliss' attack but will be okay to compete.

20:28 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

20:26 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Adam Pearce informs The Usos backstage that there will be a tag-team turmoil match tonight that will determine The Usos next challenger. However, Solo will have to stay behind as he will be going one on one with Dolph Ziggler tonight.

20:24 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

20:24 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

20:20 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Just as Corbin was looking like he was in control, KO takes advantage and pins him for the win.

Kevin Owens def. Baron Corbin

The Bloodline (minus Sami) attack Kevin Owens as soon as the bell rings. KO valiantly fights back, tossing around chairs before slamming The Usos and Solo Sikoa with the unforgiving steel. The Usos have to hold Solo back as Adam Pearce is out to try and regain control.

20:17 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

We're back from the break and Kevin Owens has taken back control. Ownes heads to the top rope and hits a Swanton Bomb off the top rope. He can't keep Corbin down for the three-count. Corbin takes back control again. He takes KO down with the Deep Six but it's only a nearfall again.

20:12 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

20:11 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Baron Corbin rolls out of the ring for a bit of respite and KO follows him out. Corbin grabs the opportunity and chokeslams KO into the apron as we head to a commercial break.

20:11 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Kevin Owens vs Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin actually makes a good start to this match. He pummels KO with a right hands before charing at KO who was in the corner. KO casually sidesteps Corbi who crashes shoulder-first into the turnbuckle.

20:08 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Baron Corbin is out next and bores KO by telling him that he's the only person who can beat Roman Reigns. Corbin says he wil win the Royal Rumble and beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. KO then says he's ready to fight and invites Corbin to come put wrestle him so shut him up.

20:05 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Kevin Owens kicks off the show and is soon interrupted by WWE Hall of Famer JBL. He says KO has no chance of beating Roman Reigns unlike Baron Corbin.

20:04 (EDT)9 JAN 2023

Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE RAW.
