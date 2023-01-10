Adam Pearce teases Unified Championships being separated on RAW

Adam Pearce was forced to intervene on RAW tonight after The Usos invaded and attacked Kevin Owens. While Owens managed to get rid of The Usos and Solo Sikoa, what Adam Pearce said backstage was quite interesting.

For one, he told The Usos that there would be a Tag Team Turmoil match to decide the #1 contenders for their tag titles. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa would have a bone to pick with Dolph Ziggler.

However, what many noticed right away was the fact that Adam Pearce mentioned that the winners of the Tag Team Turmoil match will get a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles, not the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

It certainly is interesting to see, and it's unusual for it to be mentioned unless there was a very good reason to do so.

The Usos are amid the most dominant Tag Team Championship reign in WWE history. Roman Reigns, meanwhile, is in the midst of the most dominant World Championship reign since the 1980s.

There were rumors about WWE wanting to separate the world titles as well, but no rumors about the Undisputed Tag Team Championships being split. Would you like to see them become two titles again?

