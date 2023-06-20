Create
  • Sports News
  • WWE
  • WWE Raw
  • WWE RAW Live Results (June 19, 2023)
Live

WWE RAW Live Results (June 19, 2023)

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJun 20, 2023 06:41 IST

Check out the full results from WWE RAW right here.

topic-thumbnail

06:41 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Matt Riddle vs Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium is NEXT!

06:39 (IST)20 JUN 2023

06:39 (IST)20 JUN 2023

06:38 (IST)20 JUN 2023

He takes out Butch and Santos Escobar before having a swig of prime. He takes the ladder and climbs the ladder to stand tall 

06:37 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Logan Paul says he doesn't even know who Butch is, but now he does as he eats an elbow to the head. A huge brawl as Logan Paul stands tall amidst the CHAOS!

06:37 (IST)20 JUN 2023

06:37 (IST)20 JUN 2023

He says that the MITB contract will only have his name on it. The crowd goes NUTS for LA Knight. He is interrupted by lWo's Santos Escobar!

06:36 (IST)20 JUN 2023

LA Knight calls Logan Paul a guy who makes videos for 14 years old girls and calls himself a megastar. 

06:35 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Shinsuke Nakamura comes out and asks Logan Paul if it's for real, and that he has even more reason to win. LA KNIGHT IS OUT!

06:34 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Ricochet interrupts Logan Paul and says that the only reason he's been added to the match is because Ricochet is there and refers to their viral moment at the Rumble. He vows to become Mr. MITB but Shinsuke Nakamura interrupts him

06:33 (IST)20 JUN 2023

He says he got a special invitation and says that he will be competing in the MITB LADDER MATCH!

06:32 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Logan Paul says that "their people" can't stop losing, and even refers to himself as one of them. But he says today is the day that Cleveland is done losing and wants to singlehandedly put respect in the city's name

06:32 (IST)20 JUN 2023

06:31 (IST)20 JUN 2023

He names LeBron James, Jerry Lawler and himself as examples of great men from Cleveland. He says the moment that made him great was when he left Cleveland to pursue his career

06:31 (IST)20 JUN 2023

No entrance music. Logan Paul is in the ring on top of the ladder. He sees a lot of kids with untapped potential. He says the best people in the world come from Cleveland

06:30 (IST)20 JUN 2023

LOGAN PAUL IS HERE!

06:28 (IST)20 JUN 2023

06:27 (IST)20 JUN 2023

KO tells Sami Zayn backstage that he doesn't have an anger problem, he has an idiot problem. A man spills his water on KO, who keeps his composure despite hating having ice-cold water on him. Just as he says the word "idiot" when talking bout his idiot problem, Matt Riddle shows up. He starts rambling on at the request of Sami and while KO loses it momentarily, he still keeps his cool and wishes Riddle well. Riddle touches him and KO tells him not to touch him before watching away. Sami says that KO is going through something now and Riddle says he feels it 

06:25 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Veer from the middle ropes hits a flying elbow to Shelton and that's it! The newcomers win!

Indus Sher def. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

06:24 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Sanga is already back up and he launches Cedric into the timekeeper's area. Shelton is in the ring and Veer and Sanga crush him.

06:24 (IST)20 JUN 2023

06:23 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Sanga catches Cedric but gets taken out by Shelton.

06:23 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Shelton wastes no time and delivers a knee to Sanga. Cedric botches a move against Veer and the duo once again takes out Sanga.

06:22 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin vs Indus Sher (Veer & Sanga) (w/ Jinder Mahal) 

Revenge on the mind of the former Tag Team Champs!

06:21 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin are in action!

06:17 (IST)20 JUN 2023

06:17 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Cody Rhodes is out! He's being interviewed by Cathy Kelley about the six-man tag team match challenge by Dominik and simply says he accepts without mentioning who his partners will be.

06:15 (IST)20 JUN 2023

06:14 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Katana hits a running clothesline on Sonya before tagging Kayden in. They hit the "Afterparty" finisher to pick up their first win on RAW!

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville.

06:14 (IST)20 JUN 2023

06:13 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Kayden tags herself in and sends Chelsea onto Sonya before splashing on them both and hitting a dropkick onto Sonya.

06:13 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Sonya Deville begins the match with Katana Chance before Ms TikTok Karen Chelsea Green tags in and gains control. She elbows Kayden Carter away.

06:10 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Chelsea Green's character is being a TikTok Karen of sorts?

06:07 (IST)20 JUN 2023

06:06 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

06:06 (IST)20 JUN 2023

06:06 (IST)20 JUN 2023

06:05 (IST)20 JUN 2023

He says KO has an anger problem and makes a bet with him - if KO can go the rest of the night with any tantrums, then Sami leaves it alone and shuts up. But if he does have a tantrum, then he'll have to admit that something is going on.

06:05 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Sami Zayn tells KO that he's a rageaholic!

06:04 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Byron Saxton introduces the Undisputed Tag Team Champs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. KO says he can't take it anymore and that he can't take any more Bloodline questions.

05:59 (IST)20 JUN 2023

05:58 (IST)20 JUN 2023

He says a united Judgment Day, and challenges Cody Rhodes and two other guys for tonight!

05:58 (IST)20 JUN 2023

He just says "I've got" before getting greeted with a chorus of boos.

05:57 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Damian Priest vows to win the MITB contract, and the moment Dom takes the mic, it's a rain of BOOS.

05:56 (IST)20 JUN 2023

05:56 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Rhea Ripley says Balor will bring the WHC to The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley says she's the most dominant woman in all of WWE. She says Damian Priest will win the MITB briefcase, and her Dom-Dom will put down Cody Rhodes.

05:55 (IST)20 JUN 2023

05:55 (IST)20 JUN 2023

He addresses the crowd and asks them if they love Rollins' song so much, then they can sing it at his funeral. Rhea Ripley tells the crowd to shut up and respect The Judgment Day.

05:54 (IST)20 JUN 2023

Finn Balor addresses Seth Rollins and says that his little open match challenge is canceled because of him.

05:52 (IST)20 JUN 2023

More On
chat-icon Live Chat online