WWE RAW Results, Live recap, and Highlights: John Cena and Cody Rhodes come face to face?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 24, 2025 10:50 GMT

Check out the results of WWE Monday Night RAW here.

10:50 (GMT)24 MAR 2025

Welcome to the live coverage of RAW! This week's episode is shaping up to be another banger. Will Cody Rhodes and John Cena come face to face again? Will the Women's Intercontinental title change hands? We shall see!

Here's the segments that are being promoted for RAW for now:

1.⁠ ⁠Cody Rhodes and John Cena to be under the same roof in Glasgow, Scotland
2.⁠ ⁠Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Women's Intercontinental Title Match
3.⁠ ⁠CM Punk will take the mic in Glasgow
4.⁠ ⁠Jey Uso and a mystery partner to battle A-Town Down Under
