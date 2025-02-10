Create
  WWE RAW Results, Live recap, Grades: CM Punk to make an appearance!

WWE RAW Results, Live recap, Grades: CM Punk to make an appearance!

Feb 10, 2025

Check out the results of WWE Monday Night RAW here.

13:39 (GMT)10 FEB 2025

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE RAW on Netflix. Tonight's episode promises to be a real banger following the events of last week. Will Rey Mysterio be eliminated from the Road to WrestleMania 41 by Logan Paul? What will CM Punk have to say? We will see tonight!

Here are the segments that are being promoted to happen on RAW this week:

1. WWE Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul
2. WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria
3. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) vs. Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan
4. AJ Styles to appear
5. CM Punk to appear
6. And much more!


