WWE RAW Results, Live recap, Grades: John Cena scheduled to appear!

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE RAW on Netflix. Tonight's episode looks to be all set to blow people's minds off. What will John Cena have to say after his earth-shattering heel turn at Elimination Chamber? Will the Intercontinental title change hands? We shall see! Here are the segments that are being promoted for the show this week: 1. Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor &ndash; WWE Intercontinental Championship match 2. Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory 3. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile 4. John Cena appearance 5. And much more!
Here are the segments that are being promoted for the show this week:
1. Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor – WWE Intercontinental Championship match
2. Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory
3. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile
4. John Cena appearance
5. And much more!