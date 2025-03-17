Create
WWE RAW Results, Live recap, Grades: John Cena scheduled to appear!

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 17, 2025 04:39 GMT

Check out the results of WWE Monday Night RAW here.

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE RAW on Netflix. Tonight's episode looks to be all set to blow people's minds off. What will John Cena have to say after his earth-shattering heel turn at Elimination Chamber? Will the Intercontinental title change hands? We shall see!

Here are the segments that are being promoted for the show this week:

1. Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor – WWE Intercontinental Championship match
2. Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory
3. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile
4. John Cena appearance
5. And much more!
