WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results, live recap, grades: Cody Rhodes to give up world title; Three huge world championship matches! MONSTERS COLLIDE!

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC! This show is going to be massive, as it will feature three world title matches, a huge Cody Rhodes segment where he gives up the Undisputed WWE Title, a brawl with monsters, and more! The following has been advertised for the big show: - Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens contract signing with Shawn MIchaels. - Gunther vs. Jey Uso. - Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman. - Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax. - Sheamus vs. Bron Breakker. - Jesse Ventura will appear. - And more! The program begins at 8 PM EST, so be sure to come hang out with us as we break down all of the action! What will happen when Cody and Kevin give up their respective belts? Will a new World Heavyweight Champion be crowned? It should be a big night for WWE.
