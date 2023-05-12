WWE SmackDown Live Results (May 12, 2023): Roman Reigns returns, World Heavyweight Championship tournament, Former NXT star debuts

Find out what happened live on WWE SmackDown.
IT'S HAPPENING!! #SmackDown #WWE pic.twitter.com/wiugvup0ZD— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 13, 2023
UP NEXT. #Smackdown #WWE pic.twitter.com/I39JMXENc0— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 13, 2023
#ANDSTILL WWE Women's Tag Team Champions... @YaOnlyLivvOnce & @RaquelWWE! pic.twitter.com/QY1HojzLET— WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2023
BREAKING: At #WWENOC @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against...@WWESoloSikoa and @WWERomanReigns 😧☝️#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ncb3rbpRVn— WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2023
Put your ones up! ☝️#SmackDown #WWE pic.twitter.com/YTzNiXDujP— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 13, 2023
They didn't need to do Corbin that dirty. 😭😭#SmackDown #WWE pic.twitter.com/fGuJXCFL7h— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 13, 2023
Hollllyyyyyyyyyy!@CGrimesWWE just beat @BaronCorbinWWE in SECONDS! 😱#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mM8c6vTqBh— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 13, 2023
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lVc8t5iePF— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 13, 2023
PHENOMENAL return to action for The Phenomenal One! 🤘#SmackDown #WWE pic.twitter.com/uA066yn6Ko— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 13, 2023