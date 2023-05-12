WWE SmackDown Live Results (May 12, 2023): Roman Reigns returns, World Heavyweight Championship tournament, Former NXT star debuts

Create
By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMay 13, 2023

Find out what happened live on WWE SmackDown.

AJ Styles nails Lashley with the Phenomenal Forearm. Lashley, who was already busted open, can't kick out. It will be Rollins vs Styles at WWE Night of Champions.

AJ Styles def. Bobby Lashley

Lashley has the Hurt Lock locked in again, but Styles manages to reach the ropes. The match spills out to ringside as Lashley sends AJ's skull bouncing into the steel steps. Styles hits back, pushing Lashley into the ring post. Back in the ring, AJ goes for the Phenomenal Forearm. Lashley counters, and both superstars trade strikes. Lashley now hits a running powerslam for a two-count.

Lashley has dominated most of this match, but Styles has fought his way back into the match. Lashley has been busted open again. The All Mighty has given everything tonight. Lashley plants Styles face-first in the middle of the ring for a nearfall.

Bobby Lashley has dominated the opening stages of the match. He drives Styles back-first into the steel ring post as we cut to a commercial break.

AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley

The winner of this faces Seth Rollins at Night of Champions for the new world title. Lashley has a nasty bump on his head from his match earlier tonight.

Bianca's title celebration is about to start as Asuka runs down to the ring. She offers the champ a handshake and then mists her in the face. Bianca is screaming in the ring as medics try and get to her. 

Bianca Belair is out next, and the fans in Knoxville give the hometown superstar a massive ovation.

IYO SKY tries to interfere on Bayley's instructions, but it backfired. Liv Morgan rolls up Bayley and pins her. Things just aren't going Bayley's way right now.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan def. Damage CTRL

Liv Morgan is in a tough spot and gets double-teamed by Damage CTRL. That looked nasty but Dakota Kai can't make the cover on time.

We're back from the break and Raquel Rodriguez has taken control for the champions. She takes down both Bayley and Dakota by using her own partner as a battering ram. She then powerbombs Morgan into Bayley and Dakota.

Liv Morgan and Raquel vs. Bayley and Dakota Kai [for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships]

Damage CTRL makes a strong start to the match. Dakota Kai has Morgan isolated, and Bayley tags in and cements control for her team as we cut to a commercial.

Paul Heyman takes the mic and announces that at Night of Champions, the tag titles will return to The Bloodline when Solo and Roman Reigns beat KO and Sami to bring back the titles. Roman adds that their win will be dedicated to Afa and Sika, the greatest tag team of all time.

Roman Reigns slaps Jimmy across the face after his reaction. Neither of The Usos look happy with how things have gone down. Jimmy charges at Roman but Jey stops him in his tracks and apologizes on his behalf.

Roman says that The Usos lost in the Mania main event and then went to Backlash where they lost again. Roman demands that The Usos apologize. Jimmy and Jey look like they don't really know what's going down. Jimmy is smiling in disbelief.

Roman heaps praise on Solo Sikoa for stepping up. He says whenever The Bloodline have a problem, Solo steps up to take care of it. Roman says that there's a problem in The Bloodline and the problems are Solo's brothers, The Usos.

The Bloodline are in the ring. Roman says that greatness garners respect. He says that every man in the ring main-evented both nights of WrestleMania. He says The Bloodline will be the only ones to main event both nights of WrestleMania. Roman says when he wasn't there for Backlash, it was Solo who stepped up.

It's time! Roman Reigns has returned to SmackDown! We hear from the Tribal Chief.... NEXT!

Baron Corbin vs. Cameron Grimes

Baron Corbin insults Cameron Grimes on the mic before the match. As soon as the bell rings, Cameron Grimes hit Corbin with the Cave-In! It's all over for Corbin in a matter of seconds.

Cameron Grimes def. Baron Corbin

Cameron Grimes makes his main roster debut next against Baron Corbin.

Adam Pearce is backstage where Grayson Waller walks up to him. Pearce confirms that the winner of Styles vs Lashley can be a guest on his talk show next week on SmackDown.

Bobby Lashley is back in this. The All Mighty has been busted open. He slams Sheamus into the mat before locking in the Hurt Lock on Theory. Sheamus comes in and hits Theory with a Brogue kick. Lashley dumps Sheamus out of the ring and pins Theory!

Lashley def. Sheamus and Austin Theory

Bobby Lashley will face AJ Styles later tonight.

Sheamus nails Theory with an Irish Curse Backbreaker. He has Theory on the ropes and heads to the top rope with Theory on his shoulder. White Noise from the middle rope! It's only a two-count.

We're back from the break and Sheamus and Lashley are teeing off on each other. Neither man is backing down. Lashley knocks Sheamus down with a clothesline. Sheamus heads to the top rope with some tremendous core strength, Lashley tries to lock in the Hurt Lock but Theory breaks it up. Theory tries to capitalize but Lashley is all over him.

06:08 (IST)13 MAY 2023

Sheamus goes to hit Lashley with the 10 beats of Bodhrán but Theory stops him. Theory now has to take the 10 beats instead.

Sheamus vs Bobby Lashley vs Austin Theory

Sheamus and Lashley join forces early on and take out Theory. Lashley now lays into Sheamus with a series of elbows in the corner, Sheamus hits back with a bodyslam but its barely a two-count.

The second triple threat qualifier is up next. Sheamus, Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory square off to see who meets AJ Styles in the next round.

Styles hits Mysterio with a powerbomb but it's only a 2-count. Edge and Styles now battle on the top turnbuckle. Mysterio joins them on top and takes both men down with a sunset flip powerbomb. Mysterio goes for the 619 again, but AJ stops him. He goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Edge blocks it. Edge locks in an Edgucator on Mysterio and then on Styles, who reaches the bottom rope. Styles recovers and hits a Phenomenal Forearm out of nowhere to pick up the win!

AJ Styles def. Edge and Rey Mysterio

Edge hits both Rey and AJ with a Spear through the ropes and out to the floor. AJ and Edge lock in a double submission on Rey Mysterio but the Hall of Famer breaks free. Rey has both men in a 619 position but can't hit the move.

05:39 (IST)13 MAY 2023

Edge hits Mysterio with a DDT to the floor as AJ Styles catches Edge with a sliding dropkick out to ringside. All three men are down as we head to commercial.

Rey Mysterio uses his quickness to take control of the match. Edge hits Mysterio with a Fallaway Slam and sets up for a double Spear. Mysterio and Styles stop Edge in his tracks. Mysterio takes Styles down with a hurricanrana before taking Edge down.

Edge vs Rey Mysterio vs AJ Styles

Edge takes control of the match early but the action comes thick and fast early on. Edge hits an early Edge-O-Matic for a nearfall on Styles.

We're set to start with a triple threat qualifier in the world heavyweight title tournament - Edge vs Rey Mysterio vs AJ Styles.

Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE SmackDown! Roman Reigns is set to be on SmackDown tonight. 
