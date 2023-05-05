Create
  • Sports News
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown
  • WWE SmackDown Live Results (May 5, 2023): Karrion Kross vs Shinsuke Nakamura
Live

WWE SmackDown Live Results (May 5, 2023): Karrion Kross vs Shinsuke Nakamura

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMay 06, 2023 06:42 IST

Check out the live results from WWE SmackDown.

topic-thumbnail

06:42 (IST)6 MAY 2023

06:41 (IST)6 MAY 2023

Shinsuke Nakamura is out next as he faces Karrion Kross.

06:41 (IST)6 MAY 2023

Ahead of the next match, Michael Cole congratulates his former commentary partner Pat McAfee and his wife, who welcomed their baby girl earlier this week.

06:39 (IST)6 MAY 2023

"Tomorrow, I get back on the road to finishing my story and reclaiming my kingdom!" 

Will Cody actually pull it off and defeat Lesnar?

06:39 (IST)6 MAY 2023

Cody says Lesnar STILL hasn't told us why he's targeted him. But tomorrow is Backlash, so the time for that has come and gone. Cody says he may be afraid of Brock, but he doesn't have time for fear.

06:36 (IST)6 MAY 2023

"So... what do you guys wanna talk about?" asks Cody in Spanish, probably. 

06:36 (IST)6 MAY 2023

Cody Rhodes is out next!! 

06:32 (IST)6 MAY 2023

06:26 (IST)6 MAY 2023

06:25 (IST)6 MAY 2023

06:23 (IST)6 MAY 2023

Ford finally gets a moment by dropping Kaiser with a back suplex. Angelo Dawkins tags in and lights up with some big shots on both members of Imperium. After the Anointment, Dawkins tags Ford in for From the Heavens!! A surprisingly quick 1-2-3!!

The Street Profits defeat Imperium via pinfall. 

06:22 (IST)6 MAY 2023

Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser are dominating Montez Ford early on in this bout.

06:21 (IST)6 MAY 2023

Imperium faces The Street Profits now!

06:21 (IST)6 MAY 2023

Solo Sikoa and The Usos are backstage, with the former tag champions hyped up over their Backlash match. Solo ignores a question from Jimmy, forcing Jey to get in his face. 

"Tomorrow," says Solo, "I'll do my part. All I know is, you two better do yours."

06:16 (IST)6 MAY 2023

06:16 (IST)6 MAY 2023

06:13 (IST)6 MAY 2023

Damage CTRL attacks, but Bianca is saved by Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. I smell a tag match.

06:11 (IST)6 MAY 2023

"When IYO wins that title and Dakota and I win the WWE Women's Tag Titles, SmackDown and THAT IDIOT Michael Cole will belong to Damage CTRL!!"

We've missed Bayley on SmackDown.

06:09 (IST)6 MAY 2023

06:09 (IST)6 MAY 2023

Damage CTRL is out, with Bayley doing the trash-talking for IYO SKY.

06:07 (IST)6 MAY 2023

Belair is just a day away from being the longest-reigning women's champion of the modern era, per Michael Cole, and just needs to defeat IYO SKY to reach that goalpost. 

06:05 (IST)6 MAY 2023

06:05 (IST)6 MAY 2023

05:58 (IST)6 MAY 2023

"Michin" Mia Yim finally lays out Valhalla, giving The O.C. the chance to hit the Magic Killer on Ivar!!

The O.C. defeat The Viking Raiders via pinfall.

05:56 (IST)6 MAY 2023

Luke Gallows tags in and attacks The Raiders, rocking Erik with a big shoulder block. Gallows plants Erik with a sit-out choke bomb for another near fall!!

05:54 (IST)6 MAY 2023

The Raiders finally get the upper hand when Valhalla interferes, sending Karl Anderson to the floor. She's confronted by Mia Yim after the fact.

05:52 (IST)6 MAY 2023

AJ Styles is on commentary and says he'll be back soon and expects to be looking for "more" upon his return.

05:51 (IST)6 MAY 2023

The Raiders would normally have the upper hand against most teams early on, but they're struggling with Gallows and Anderson. The Brother Me Softly, as AJ Styles calls it, rocks Ivar for a two-count.

05:50 (IST)6 MAY 2023

05:50 (IST)6 MAY 2023

It's official! Rhea and Dom will face Zelina and Rey tonight!

05:48 (IST)6 MAY 2023

05:47 (IST)6 MAY 2023

05:45 (IST)6 MAY 2023

AJ Styles and Mia Yim accompany The O.C. out next, as they're facing The Viking Raiders for the first match of the night!

05:45 (IST)6 MAY 2023

Dom slaps his dad before rolling out of the ring like a scared little kid. 

05:45 (IST)6 MAY 2023

05:45 (IST)6 MAY 2023

05:40 (IST)6 MAY 2023

Rey cuts Dom deep, verbally. and challenges him to a WrestleMania rematch. Rhea Ripley steps up, asking him to fight her instead. Zelina joins in, and Dom turns it into a tag team match!

05:38 (IST)6 MAY 2023

Dominic Mysterio tears up an LWO shirt in the crowd before grabbing a mic, but this sold-out crowd won't let him speak! Nuclear heat for the WWE Hall of Famer's son!!

05:36 (IST)6 MAY 2023

This crowd is white hot for Zelina! Just as the Zelina chants reach their peak, Judgment Day interrupts!! 

05:36 (IST)6 MAY 2023

Zelina Vega looks to earn her first singles title this weekend when she challenges Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash. At the press conference earlier today, Vega promised to bring the belt home to Puerto Rico.

05:32 (IST)6 MAY 2023

SmackDown's live in Puerto Rico with a sold-out crowd, and we're kicking the night off with Rey Mysterio and the LWO!!
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online