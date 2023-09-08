WWE SmackDown Live Results (September 8, 2023): Judgment Day vs Brawling Brutes

Create
By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedSep 09, 2023 06:54 IST

Check out the live results from WWE SmackDown!

06:54 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Dom tries to interfere but is caught by Butch for the 10 beats. Balor breaks it up and hits Butch with the shotgun dropkick. Butch avoids the Coup de Grace but is rocked with a Pele kick. Priest tags in and is doubled over with a rugby tackle from Ridge.

Balor breaks up the tag team finish as Priest takes out both members of the Brutes with a pair of South of Heaven chokeslams. Balor tags in for the Coup de Grace, and that's all she wrote.

Judgment Day defeats the Brawling Brutes via pinfall. 

06:51 (IST)9 SEP 2023

A headlock driver spikes Butch for another two-count. 

06:51 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Priest hammers Ridge, but he won't go down. Ridge catches both of Priest's arms and hits an overhead belly-to-belly. Butch tags in for some tag team offense that earns them a two-count. 

Senor Money in the Bank rocks Butch with a windmill kick, nearly securing the win. 

06:50 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Butch brings Balor down with a Superplex and goes for the Bitter End. Balor counters with the Nightmare on Helm Street, and both men tag out to the big men. 

06:48 (IST)9 SEP 2023


Yes Boy!!!!

06:48 (IST)9 SEP 2023

The Brawling Brutes dominate early. Ridge spins Finn around the ring by his neck as an incredible feat of strength for both Ridge and Balor's neck. Butch takes out the champs with a dive on the floor.

06:45 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Sorry about the lack of coverage, folks. Thunderstorms.

06:36 (IST)9 SEP 2023

The Brawling Brutes come down to the ring, and Ridge says he's made a habit of breaking "people like you." 

06:34 (IST)9 SEP 2023

"We accomplished something The Bloodline couldn't do. We did something even Roman Reigns couldn't do. We took the Undisputed Tag Team Titles from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens..."

06:34 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio are bragging about their recent accomplishments. Senor Money in the Bank and Grand Slam Finn are draped in tag team gold, and Balor points out that they're celebrating the first anniversary of Dominik Mysterio joining Judgment Day. 

The crowd doesn't let him speak at all. These boos are LOUD.

06:31 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Meanwhile, Adam Pearce and Paul Heyman are backstage, with the latter demanding to know who that "RAW trade" is supposed to be. LA Knight interrupts them, demanding a match with The Miz next week. 

Heyman introduces himself to Knight but tells him not to interrupt next time. Or at least knock first. 

"Are we clear?" 
"...YEAH"

06:29 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Rhea Ripley took part in WWE's Superstar Spectacle in India earlier today, so she won't be joining her Dirty Dom tonight. 

06:27 (IST)9 SEP 2023

The Judgment Day has arrived, and look at all that gold!

06:24 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Knight and Theory fight to the floor after Theory hits a fantastic running blockbuster on the Megastar. While the ref is distracted, Waller removes one of the turnbuckle pads.

Knight hits the Gravy Train Powerslam, and avoids the turnbuckle. Theory nearly hits it as well, and when he turns around, he takes some Blunt Force Trauma!

LA Knight defeats Austin Theory via pinfall.

06:19 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Maybe not the most flattering image of Theory...

06:18 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Knight sends Theory to the floor, with Waller getting a bit too close to the action for comfort. Theory turns things around, putting Knight on the apron and pulling his body halfway off for an elevated Neckbreaker to the floor! Some devastating offense from Theory.

06:15 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Knight catches Theory with a running Neckbreaker, but the 26-year-old stud takes Knight to the corner and stomps him out. A big Suplex gets Waller and Corey Graves pumped for the two-time US Champion.

06:14 (IST)9 SEP 2023

As Theory/Knight starts off, Grayson Waller reveals that John Cena will be on The Grayson Waller Effect next week! What a great achievement for Cena!

06:08 (IST)9 SEP 2023

LA Knight calls Waller a mush-mouthed moron and Theory a cross-eyed moron. Knight's ready for all-comers, and we've got a match! LA Knight vs. Austin Theory is next!

06:07 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Theory reminds Knight that the man who counted the pin at Payback, Cena, fell to him at WrestleMania. In fact, Theory's already beaten Knight as well. As Theory spits facts, Waller mocks Knight's mannerisms. 

06:06 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Waller brings out his new associate, Austin Theory, revealing themselves as the only undefeated tag team on the roster. 

Knight mocks them, telling them to tell it to their moms, and while they're at it, tell 'em Knight said hi. That's gotta sting.

06:04 (IST)9 SEP 2023

"I didn't need Cena. Hell, I didn't need his endorsement!" 

Knight says he respects Cena, but he needed nothing for him to get that win. Miz is upset about the loss, and Knight is about to give him another chance before he's interrupted by Grayson Waller.

06:04 (IST)9 SEP 2023

LA Knight is going after The Miz. Despite a win over The A-Lister at Payback, Miz claimed on RAW that LA Knight would've lost without John Cena. 

LA Knight's response? "Nah Nah!"

06:03 (IST)9 SEP 2023


The Megastar is here!

06:03 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Backstage, IYO SKY says she's ready for Asuka, and that's a challenge for the championship! Asuka's getting a title match!

05:56 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Jimmy attacks AJ after he attempts to choke Heyman, and vows to handle the "AJ Styles business." 

As Jimmy leaves, Paul picks up his phone and gives the command, "Call Roman Reigns."

05:56 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Heyman walks into AJ Styles after leaving Jimmy hanging. He asks AJ if he has enough issues right now without tangling with him. Not Roman, not Jimmy, but Paul.

05:55 (IST)9 SEP 2023

After a recap of Jimmy Uso, AJ Styles, and Solo Sikoa getting into it last week, we see Paul Heyman on the phone with... someone. Jimmy Uso comes in wearing the "We the Ones" shirt. Jimmy believes he's in, but Heyman says he's not in until the Tribal Chief says so. 

"Do yourself the favor. You handle the AJ Styles business tonight, and I'll handle the Jimmy Uso business with the Tribal Chief. I'll bring this family back together."

05:53 (IST)9 SEP 2023

After the match, Asuka taunts IYO before leaving the ring. The Genius of the Sky doesn't look confident.

05:52 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Asuka's back and wants what IYO SKY stole from her at SummerSlam!

05:50 (IST)9 SEP 2023

IYO breaks up Figure Four with the Meteora, but as Bayley moves up top for an elbow drop, she's distracted by the returning Asuka!!

Charlotte knocks Bayley off the top, sending her into Shotzi for the fisherman DDT!

Shotzi and Charlotte Flair defeat Damage CTRL via pinfall.

05:48 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Shotzi finally gets to Charlotte, and The Queen brings down Bayley and IYO with a top rope crossbody! A series of chops follows, and Bayley is launched overhead with a fallaway slam. A handspring clothesline rocks the Role Model, and SKY eats an exploder Suplex. It's Figure Eight time!

05:46 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Back from the break and Damage CTRL is in control of the match. Shotzi's in a bad way and on the wrong side of the ring. Bayley's got her tied up in a chin lock, but Shotzi is desperately fighting to get away.

05:42 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Charlotte Flair ducks a clothesline from Bayley and knocks IYO SKY to the floor as we cut to break. Well, that was quick.

05:41 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Michael Cole states that WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY is jealous of the attention Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is getting

05:39 (IST)9 SEP 2023

It looks like we're kicking things off with Charlotte and Shotzi against Damage CTRL

05:35 (IST)9 SEP 2023

Welcome to SmackDown, folks! We've got a packed show tonight. The Judgment Day battles the Brawling Brutes in a non-title match, Charlotte Flair and Shotzi take on Damage CTRL, and AJ Styles faces off against Jimmy Uso!
