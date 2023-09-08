WWE SmackDown Live Results (September 8, 2023): Judgment Day vs Brawling Brutes

Dom tries to interfere but is caught by Butch for the 10 beats. Balor breaks it up and hits Butch with the shotgun dropkick. Butch avoids the Coup de Grace but is rocked with a Pele kick. Priest tags in and is doubled over with a rugby tackle from Ridge. Balor breaks up the tag team finish as Priest takes out both members of the Brutes with a pair of South of Heaven chokeslams. Balor tags in for the Coup de Grace, and that's all she wrote. Judgment Day defeats the Brawling Brutes via pinfall.
