Best UFC Knockouts of 2018

The best UFC knockouts of 2018 left MMA fans in awe of these great combatants

The 2018 calendar year has witnessed several wonderful knockout stoppages in the UFC thus far.

Be it punches, elbows, knees or kicks, the sight of a KO/TKO sequence never quite ceases to amaze. One simply cannot deny that there is indeed something very primal about the knockout in a combat sports bout.

The KO is perhaps one of the most basic forms of pure domination--not only in the physical sense, but also in the mental and spiritual sphere. The sport of MMA is rather unique as regards entertaining the fans is concerned--what with the fact that the KO stoppages could come either on the feet or on the mat, with a minimum amount of referee separations.

Today, we take a look at some of the best UFC knockouts of 2018...Hold on to your seats, folks. We're about to set forth on a roller-coaster ride!

#10 Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

Jose Aldo is without a doubt one of the greatest Featherweights of all time. Be it in the stand-up department of the fight or the grappling realm, "Scarface" is a danger everywhere.

Regardless, Father Time coupled with the wear and tear clocked by a fighter's body tends to catch up even to the best of all time. Aldo fell upon tough times after his loss to Conor McGregor a few years ago, and had only beaten Frankie Edgar at UFC 200 since the loss to McGregor.

The aforementioned victory over Edgar was followed by two back-to-back KO/TKO losses at the hands of Max "Blessed" Holloway. That, in turn, led to fans and experts worldwide questioning as to whether or not Aldo could still compete with the elite at 145 pounds.

Additionally, upon the UFC booking a match between Aldo and the hard-hitting Jeremy Stephens, most experts predicted that Stephens would likely obliterate a fading Aldo.

Nevertheless, Scarface turned back the clock and put on a vintage performance against Stephens. After multiple sequences of solid exchanges on the feet--boxing range in particular--Aldo backed his foe up with a beautiful uppercut.

Following which, Aldo went on to land one of the slickest liver punches you will ever see in MMA. Stephens winced in pain after Aldo's left hook to the liver sent shockwaves through the former's body--Aldo then moved in for the kill and brought a close to the show with relentless ground-and-pound.

