Conor McGregor at the UFC 205 pre-fight press conference lashing out insults at Eddie Alvarez

Verbal and mental warfare is an integral part of fighting. It's the art of imposing yourself your opponent and destroy the other person's confidence or bring them out of their element and nullify their physical or technical prowess. In a way, it is the art of fighting before the actual fight. Trash talking and trading insults is a legitimate skill in the art of professional fighting and in today's day and age it is a very useful skill to have under one's belt.

Talking and trading insults has always been a part of fighting when it is pre-decided as to who will fight whom and this is where the game of trash-talking comes in. It is more so relevant in combat sports and MMA since it's not just about the fight but rather it is also about selling the fight and getting people to watch the actual fight. And people love to watch a trained killer who's also good with words. It is the main reason why Conor McGregor is as big of a star as he his or why Colby Covington got his title shot after beating just one fighter in the top 5.

Irrespective of whether you are a hardcore or a casual fan, everyone is drawn to a trash-talker. You might love them or hate them, but you'll definitely watch them fight. It is in this era of global audience that the trash-talkers are more relevant because it is them who get the eyes on the sport. Be it the brashness and magnanimity of someone like Conor McGregor or Brock Lesnar, or the straight out hood talk of the Diaz brothers, trash talk are and have always been the ones who make the sport grow in popularity. So, here are the top 10 best UFC trash talkers of all time.

#10- Joanna Jedrzejczyk

The Polish superstar, the longtime former straw-weight Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk kicks off our list at #10. One of the most dominant UFC champions of all time and arguably the most decorated woman in the sport of MMA, Joanna Jedrzejczyk is a master at verbal and mental warfare too. Joanna oozes confidence every time she graces the spot light and never shies away from a verbal jab or two. Her press conferences before her fights with Claudia Gadelha and also her verbal onslaught at the reigning champion Rose Namajunas are testaments of Joanna's prowess on the mic.

Joanna is very witty and funny in her talking and she mixes it up beautifully with her intense stare-downs. She's always in her opponent's face and always imposes herself as the 'boogeywoman' as she calls herself. Rose Namajunas herself confessed on the Joe Rogan podcast that Joanna was successful in getting in her head and though the fight didn't go her way, Joanna certainly won the pre-fight mental battle. Here are some of Joanna's witty trash talk moments and intense stare-downs.

