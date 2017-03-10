10 of the hottest women fighters in MMA today

Look, but don't touch - it might be the last thing you ever do

by Sudhir Top 5 / Top 10 10 Mar 2017, 23:05 IST

Former NFL cheerleader Rachel Wray hasn’t fought in a while, but with no retirement buzz, she is a shoo-in for this list

In most discussions about the evolution of MMA, lobbed back and forth are the perennial themes of styles, technique, physicality etc. Votes have rained in either ballots of striking and grappling, bros and geeks face-off when it comes to athleticism versus artistry and of course, let’s not forget the cold war between good ol’ wrestling and zhu-zheetsu.

But there’s one underexploited device that has moved at a glacial pace from the op-ed to the front page – star-power. Now, the consensus that a sport should be appreciated for its own sake, gets blurred when it comes to a spectacle like MMA.

To its disciples, fights are what solstices are to pagans - eagerly anticipated and unerringly observed celebrations.

The fact that MMA is still a young sport whose casual fans outnumber loyalists, stresses the need for a spiel. There is no better example of this than the UFC’s current trend of setting up big name fights in the hope of expeditiously turning the $4.2 billion from red to black.

Needless to say, there’s an obvious and sizable obstacle – not everyone has the bankable charisma of an Ali, a Sugar Ray Leonard or a De La Hoya. Eventually, impersonation bottoms out and not even someone as dictatorial as Dana White could make fighters sit through acting classes.

Fans can sniff out feigned showmanship in an instant and will reward the offender’s labours with the opposite of what he strived for.

However, there is an exception to the law. All the shenanigans of the McGregors and Bispings can be snuffed out by a girl who can kick ass and looks hot in a dress. Howling alpha males banging fists on tables at every punch and kick instantaneously transfigure into awkward, pimpled teenagers who discover a female gamer in an RPG.

In a sport whose demographic is lopsided towards men, women with equally impressive fighting skills and looks are intoxicating. That x-factor of beauty and brutality would indubitably broaden the female fan base as well; girls look up to other strong and beautiful girls who hold their own in a man’s world.

MMA is being increasingly inclusive of women fighters and a growing number of women athletes are making the sport a full-time career. Gina Carano, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and others are a testament to what fighters of that ilk can do for not just the organisation, but the sport itself. So who are the next generation of women MMA Superstars?

#10 Alexandra Albu

Her gym must be turning away clients

Our first entrant is from the model factory that is Russia. At 5’2”, the Strawweight might not be as leggy as many of her compatriots, but she can kick some ass. Alexandra is a black belt in Karate and it would be no surprise if the need arose for her lethal skills during her days as a bouncer.

Alexandra was snapped up by the UFC after winning her first five fights and submitted Izabela Badurek in her big stage debut. But “Stitch” has been invisible since then and it’s because she’s preparing her graduation thesis - she’s a student at the Academy of Intellectual Property in Russia.

Now that’s smart, considering the age of constant technological one-upmanship we live in.

Between the cracks of her 9-5 as a fitness instructor and MMA training, the Russian beauty has been whittling away at her thesis like a woodpecker. We will be counting the minutes till we hear Bruce Buffer bellow her name from the Octagon.