10 of the most chilling crimes committed by MMA fighters

MMA and crime have a long and disturbing connection.

by Sudhir Top 5 / Top 10 15 Feb 2017, 14:36 IST

All the fortitude ingrained by a lifetime of fighting can be undone in a second by human fragility

The parable of tortured youths finding refuge and purpose in combat sports is ever uplifting. There are countless examples of martial arts being the light at the end of the tunnel to the distressing familiarity of a toxic childhood.

Some would contradict this, calling it institutionalised violence. But to summarise a person’s life and experiences into an academic opinion is like the jar of ash that remains as a token of a human being.

It is said that fighters are born, not made. The converse is also believed by some. But nature versus nurture aside, a true fighter always knows where the cage ends and the real world begins.

In today’s non-stop world, it is all too common that we find individuals who are defined by their profession and not their passion. For a martial artist, this could prove malignant. All the fortitude ingrained by a lifetime of fighting can be undone in a second by human fragility.

Even the most virtuous of fighters can be caught unawares and fall prey to that which he sought to escape with the help of the martial arts. It is difficult to pinpoint why – the cost of years of round-the-clock physical purging? The weight of excelling at the top tiers of the sport? Genetic chinks, too small to notice, that with time, grew to fissures?

Or perhaps the disorientation that collapses like a wall when confronted by the reality of where one is compared to the soaring vision of their destination?

Whatever the reason, there’s a number of dreadful instances where mixed martial artists reacted to situations with violence. These are particularly alarming because a person studied in martial arts is prolifically more dangerous than one who is not, when enraged.

Mercifully, most of them didn’t end in devastating consequences. But brutality always begets ugliness, regardless of its scale. Here are ten awful moments when MMA fighters spun out of control and committed the most abhorrent acts:

#10 Vyacheslav Datsik

Datsik was imprisoned for nine years! (Pic Credit: Fightland)

Datsik is a man out of time; he would have been more at home in the Turbulent Thirties as a sparkling member of the Nazi party. The Red-Haired Tarzan’s lone spark in MMA was his KO of future UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski.

His robbing of mobile phone stores at gunpoint were juvenile compared to what followed. In 2010, Datsik’s brazen anti-Semitism and anti-Christianity (he was firm that Jesus Christ is a Mossad agent) led doctors to conclude that he is schizophrenic and landed him in psychiatric confinement.

Two months later, Datsik escaped from the clinic by tearing the wire fence with his bare hands. He then illegally crossed into Norway, where he declared himself a racist and a “white warrior” before requesting political asylum. He was detained in Norway before being deported to mother Russia.

Nine years of incarceration did not soften Datsik; after his release, stories surfaced of his “raids” on brothels, during which he paraded prostitutes and customers naked through the streets.