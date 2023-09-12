"100% the big money" - Joe Rogan discusses whether Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya rematch is the right decision

Joe Rogan was joined by his friends former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, Actor Bryan Callen and comedian Sam Tripoli on a 'Fight Companion' episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, or JRE for short.

Rogan and his friends tuned in to catch UFC 293, and were on stream, reacting to the events of the night as they unfolded.

In the main event, fan favorite Sean Strickland pulled off one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. He dominated Israel Adesanya en route to a unanimous decision win.

Speaking on where the division should go next, Joe Rogan said:

"The rematch is 100% the big money, and would be smart to do. Wow, Izzy doesn't wanna hug him. He likes him less now, he just took his world title!"

Check out the clip here:

Many expected Adesanya to coast to victory and retain his 185 lbs. strap. Strickland, however, put on a masterclass, shutting Adesanya's game with his pressure.

Strickland's defense was immaculate, and Adesanya struggled to land anything of significance. Moreover, towards the end of the first round, Strickland countered Adesanya's looping hook with a sharp straight, knocking him down for the first time in his career.

Strickland went on to improve defensively and offensively in the fight, and secured a 49-46 on all three scorecards to take home the middleweight belt.

Joe Rogan hails Strickland's 'spectacular' performance

Apart from his comments on the livestream, Rogan took to Instagram to congratulate Sean Strickland. He posted a picture of himself alongside his friends, alongside the caption:

"Fight Companion was a blast! Always good to get to hang out with my brothers @brendanschaub@samtripoli @bryancallen and the producer GOAT @jamievernon! Congrats to @strickland_mma_ for one of the greatest upsets ever and a spectacular performance!"

Fight fans are sure to have missed Rogan's Fight Companion episodes, as they typically only take place when Rogan isn't commentating. Typically, Joe Rogan commentates on most pay-per-view events held in the U.S and so, Fight Companions are somewhat limited, especially for big cards.