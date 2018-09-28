3 Best Daniel Cormier Fights in his UFC career

UFC 226: Miocic v Cormier

Current UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier, has had a long and illustrious career. Throughout his time in UFC, he has met some of the top fighters in the promotion.

He is also, currently, one of the most well-liked and respected Mixed Martial Fighters in the world, with the fans loving his carefree attitude in the Octagon, and yet his innate capability of not letting them down, or having even one fight called out as a dud.

The consistency of his delivery in the Octagon has been marred with only two fights, both of which he lost. Those two fights mark the only two that he did not end up winning in the Octagon. One of those two fights was overturned, so his record remains at only one loss.

Both of those fights were against Jon Jones.

With Jones returning to the Octagon in the near future, having been cleared to take part in Mixed Martial Arts by the USADA from the 28th of October of this year, there is a chance for Cormier to seek revenge, and set the record straight.

Whether he will do that or not remains to be seen, but either way, it would have been another good fight.

In this article, we will be taking a look at those 3 fights of Daniel Cormier, where he stuck out the most and performed at his best.

#1 Dan Henderson

UFC Hall Of Fame: Official Class Of 2018 Induction Ceremony

Dan Henderson is one of the best fighters to have ever entered the Octagon and a Mixed Martial Arts Legend.

In UFC 173, in what would be the tail-end of his legendary career, Daniel Cormier faced Dan Henderson in the Octagon. The fight was a spectacular one, but one that Henderson would not have enjoyed. He was dominated from start to finish, and throughout his time fighting Cormier, he tried his best but to no avail.

He was thrown around and taken down a few times, and in the third round, one of those takedowns would eventually result in the Rear Naked Choke, which saw Cormier winning the bout.

