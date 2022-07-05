3 big fights possibly next for Giorgio Petrosyan

Giorgio Petrosyan is considered one of the most legendary strikers in the history of kickboxing, and he has proven it on the global stage of ONE Championship.

‘The Doctor’ has won six bouts in the promotion since joining the roster in 2018. His biggest win came in 2019, when he won the first ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship and bagged a cool USD $1 million prize in the process.

Giorgio Petrosyan defeats Samy Sana via unanimous decision to claim the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship and US$1 million!

Petrosyan is no doubt a legend in the sport, and his return to action will definitely be a welcome sight for fans from all over the world. With ONE Super Series being home to some of the best fighters in all striking martial arts, Petrosyan will have no shortage of competition when he steps inside the circle once again. Here are three fighters who he could face next.

#3. Showdown with Marat Grigorian

Giorgio Petrosyan’s re-ascent to the top of the featherweight mountain can start with the man in front of him in the rankings, Marat Grigorian.

The No.2-ranked Grigorian advanced to the semi-final round of the 2022 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix after stopping Dutch striking legend Andy Souwer in their quarterfinal matchup. Unfortunately, Grigorian had to withdraw from the tournament due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, with Jo Nattawut stepping in for him just days before the scheduled match.

However, Grigorian was later tasked to challenge Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE X. He ended up losing that fight, but remains one of the top contenders in the division.

Meanwhile, Petrosyan will be looking to avenge his loss to Superbon by defeating the last man to challenge the Thai superstar for the world title. A clash between Petrosyan and Grigorian could help the winner move one step closer to a rematch with Superbon for the top prize in the division.

#2. Super-fight with Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is considered one of the best Muay Thai fighters of all time, and he wants to prove he can hang with a global legend like Giorgio Petrosyan. In fact, a Nong-O vs. Petrosyan super-fight is an idea that has been floating around since the two joined ONE Championship.

In December 2020, Nong-O knocked out Rodlek PK.Saenchai for his fourth world title defense to further assert his dominance in the division. He immediately called out Giorgio Petrosyan following the match, planting the seed for a potential showdown between the two legends.

While Nong-O and Petrosyan compete in different weight divisions and different sports, a clash between the two would be a welcoming sight for fans. The two legends can showcase their talents in kickboxing or Muay Thai, or even kick off a series of bouts where they compete in both.

Nong-O expressing interest is a good sign that at least one of the parties is looking for this matchup to happen.

#1. Giorgio Petrosyan’s rematch with Superbon Singha Mawynn

To be the best, you have to beat the best, and right now, Superbon Singha Mawynn is the best in the ONE featherweight kickboxing division. If you need proof, his first victory over Petrosyan should be more than enough.

Petrosyan has had an incredible run in ONE Championship and had a chance to win the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in 2021. Unfortunately, the Italian-Armenian fighter suffered the second TKO loss of his career at the hands of Superbon.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship What. A. KNOCKOUT! SuperbonSLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! What. A. KNOCKOUT! Superbon 🇹🇭 SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! 😱 #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/rQzZqEswSx

The loss was Giorgio Petrosyan’s first since 2013, and is certainly not a fight that he wants to be remembered for. The Armenian-born Italian striker will certainly be itching to get back in the circle to get revenge on Superbon and claim ONE Championship gold.

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship winner Chingiz Allazov is next in line to challenge Superbon, and regardless of the match outcome, Petrosyan will definitely be looking to get his hands on his Thai tormentor once again.

