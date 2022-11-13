Might as well put the tagline “Parade of Champions” under ONE on Prime Video 4.

The final two matches already have four world champions, but the main and lead cards also feature fighters who’ve held gold at one point in their careers.

ONE on Prime Video 4 goes down this Friday, November 18, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and existing subscribers of Amazon Prime Video will get to stream the card live for free.

The main event of ONE on Prime Video 4 features Christian Lee, the reigning ONE lightweight world champion, taking on Kiamrian Abbasov for the ONE welterweight world championship.

Lee, however, won’t be the only man gunning for a second world title on the night.

Joseph Lasiri, the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, will look to become a two-division world champion when he challenges the seemingly invincible Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

With that out of the way, here are the three former world champions who’ll see action at ONE on Prime Video 4.

#3. Jonathan Haggerty - Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion

Jonathan Haggerty [Photo: ONE Championship]

Before Rodtang Jitmuangnon stood atop his division, Jonathan Haggerty held the throne with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship strapped around his waist.

‘The General’ had an outstanding debut in ONE Championship when he took a dominant unanimous decision win over Joseph Lasiri at ONE: Eternal Glory in January 2019 in Jakarta.

His win over Lasiri would put him in a showdown against the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE: For Honor just four months after his debut.

Putting it all on the line, Haggerty blasted Sam-A with everything he had, ultimately taking the unanimous decision win and the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Haggerty, though, has now moved on from the flyweight division and he’s now a weight class higher. The British star will take on Russia’s Vladimir Kuzmin in his bantamweight debut at ONE on Prime Video 4 and he now plans on establishing himself as the new player in the 145-pound division.

#2. Kevin Belingon - Former ONE bantamweight champion

Kevin Belingon [Photo: ONE Championship]

Kevin Belingon belongs to the famous Team Lakay quartet that ruled 2018, and he is now hellbent on reaching the heights he once reached during his unstoppable run in ONE Championship.

Belingon returns to the circle at ONE on Prime Video 4 and his task is to welcome Kim Jae Woong, the former No.1-ranked featherweight contender, into the bantamweight division.

‘The Silencer’ has been with ONE Championship since 2012 and is one of the true pioneers of the organization. He has faced some of the world’s best during his career.

His biggest rival, though, is Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes. The two bantamweight kings had four high-octane wars between them, with all four of those matches being fought for the ONE bantamweight world title.

After losing his first fight against Fernandes at ONE: Dynasty of Champions in January 2016, Belingon went on a rampaging six-fight win streak to get his second shot at the Brazilian. Belingon, this time, made sure that he was leaving Singapore with the belt in tow.

Belingon went toe-to-toe with Fernandes for all five rounds to get the split-decision win and become the ONE bantamweight world champion at ONE: Heart of the Lion in November 2018.

#1. Bibiano Fernandes - Former ONE bantamweight champion

Bibiano Fernandes [Photo: ONE Championship]

Bibiano Fernandes is more than a generational talent because he’s one of Brazil’s greatest fighters of all time.

The Brazilian legend was and still is a force to be reckoned with and he’s maintained a level of greatness since entering ONE Championship in August 2012.

More than 10 years into his tenure, Fernandes faces a new breed of bantamweight in Stephen Loman at ONE on Prime Video 4.

Fernandes is the very definition of a dominant world champion with his two reigns with the ONE bantamweight world title both eclipsing the 1000-day mark.

‘The Flash’ became the ONE interim bantamweight world champion when he beat Koetsu Okazaki at ONE: Rise to Power in May 2013. Five months later, Fernandes became the undisputed king of the bantamweights when he took a unanimous decision win over Soo Chul Kim at ONE: Total Domination in Singapore.

His first reign would last through to 2018 until his loss to Belingon.

Fernandes’ time away from the top, though, didn’t last long and he got his belt back in his rematch against Belingon at ONE: A New Era in March 2019. That second reign saw Fernandes stay at the top until 2022.

