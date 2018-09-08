UFC 228: 3 Interesting things that happened at the Weigh-in which you need to know

The Official Weigh-in saw a lot of drama before this month's UFC 228 event

Weigh-ins are critical events which take place before the actual fight-nights to check if the fighters fit into their groups' weights or not.

If a fighter fails to make the weight, then often championship matches are called off and depending on the state where the fight is taking place, the actual fights are canceled as well. With all this in mind, the fighters were naturally tense as their months of training and weight-cuts came into play.

While some of the fighters were cool and light-hearted, others were far from it as a lot depended on the outcome of the proceedings for them.

The weigh-ins saw a fighter who had faced enormous amounts of skepticism, not only make the weight but actually come under it, while an entire Championship fight had to be scrapped due to a withdrawal prior to the weigh-ins.

Without any further ado, let's get into the three major things that were observed from the weigh-ins of UFC 228.

#4 Nicco Montano's absence

Montano's fight against Shevchenko had been one of the most hyped fights of the night

One of the major things those present at the proceedings took home with them on the night, was the absence of Nicco Montano. Montano's fight against Shevchenko had been one of the most hyped fights of the night, and her absence from proceedings was a huge letdown, and people came to know that she had to be hospitalised.

Montano was hospitalised due to concerns over her health and had to pull out of the fight. Seeing that she had been set to co-main event, being the only other title fight of the night, it was a blow to the whole card.

Dana White did not take it lightly and hours later stripped her of the title. While this may seem harsh at first glance, Montano had delayed her fight earlier in April and again in July, and this was the last straw that broke the proverbial camel's back as far as White was concerned.

