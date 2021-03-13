Three predictions for UFC Fight Night Edwards vs. Muhammad

Leon Edwards is set to make his long-awaited comeback to the octagon. Edwards takes on Belal Muhammad in a five-round welterweight matchup that’ll headline UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad (March 13th, 2021).

UFC president Dana White recently revealed that Leon Edwards would earn himself a shot at the UFC welterweight title if he manages to score an impressive win over Belal Muhammad. That’s exactly what Edwards will be looking to do when the octagon door closes.

On the contrary, Belal Muhammad could change the landscape of the UFC welterweight division by beating Leon Edwards and skyrocketing up the rankings. Additionally, UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad features several other exciting matchups as well. So, let’s briefly examine three of the most exciting fights on the UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad fight card.

#1 UFC Fight Night: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad are both well-rounded fighters. However, Edwards enjoys a significant advantage in every aspect of MMA over Muhammad – he’s a better striker and grappler who is also capable of mixing things up better than Muhammad.

Additionally, Leon Edwards has legitimate KO power, something that many believe Belal Muhammad lacks. That said, what Muhammad brings to the table is outstanding cardio and relentless aggression. While Muhammad may not be the most skilled at scoring stoppage victories, his grinding style of fighting has time and again helped him outscore his foes.

This fight’s likeliest outcome seems to be a clear-cut Leon Edwards victory. Look for Edwards to take his time, pick Belal Muhammad apart at long range, defend takedowns, and then stop Muhammad on their feet in the later rounds.

The pick: Leon Edwards to win via fifth-round TKO

NEITHER WOULD GIVE AN INCH 😳#ESPNPlus is the place to be tomorrow night. #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/ZnnwTDARnd — UFC (@ufc) March 12, 2021

Fight night on deck 🍿



First, we're facing them off before Saturday's action on #ESPNPlus https://t.co/wApbt6D7ey — UFC (@ufc) March 12, 2021

#2 UFC Fight Night: Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann

Light heavyweight fighters Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann are still developing as strikers. As far as their grappling skills are concerned, not many in the UFC light heavyweight division are as tenacious and versatile as these two.

Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann’s respective grappling arsenals are likely to nullify one another in this matchup. The fight will be contested largely on their feet, with Spann keeping Cirkunov at the end of his jab and cruising his way to a win on the judge’s scorecards.

The pick: Ryan Spann to win via unanimous decision

#3 UFC Fight Night: Dan Ige vs. Gavin Tucker

Dan Ige and Gavin Tucker are both comfortable whether the fight is contested on their feet or on the ground. This one ought to be a barnburner, but it’d be best for Ige to adopt a disciplined approach to this fight rather than fight fire with fire.

That’s because Dan Ige has consistently displayed better distance management in the striking department against top-tier opponents. Ige should refrain from engaging in a phone booth war with Tucker and use his footwork to outscore his foe.

Heading into this exciting featherweight matchup, Dan Ige and his team should be looking to keep Tucker at bay, outworking him on their feet, and perhaps even mixing things up with a takedown toward the end of each round.

The pick: Dan Ige to win via unanimous decision

Grateful to be here living my dream. 30th walk to the cage, 9th @ufc fight. Tomorrow night hard work pays off 👊🏽🙏🏽 #ufc #50k #ige pic.twitter.com/TV4XzjTP0R — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) March 12, 2021