3 Light Heavyweight opponents for Jon Jones when he returns to UFC

UFC 214 Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones

Jon Jones' UFC return is no longer a matter of the distant future like it once was. The USADA looked over his case, and contingent to him turning over information he had with regards to doping, Jones is set to return by the end of October.

28th October 2018. That is the day from which Jon Jones will be once again eligible to fight in the UFC. While his doping incident, as the way that it has been handled by the officials is a matter of both concern and controversy, at this point, there is only one thing that is sure.

Jon Jones may be returning soon, after his minuscule fifteen-month suspension from the company, but not all fans are happy about that.

In fact, this latest incident might have seen Jones lose more fans than he could have expected.

In such a situation, what any fighter would want, is a return in which they can silence their critics with the level of domination that they muster. Similarly, Jones will be looking for a strong return to the Octagon following such a long time away.

If he continues to fight in the Light Heavyweight Division, Jones, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion of the world, would certainly not lack for competition.

In this article, we will take a look at the 3 top contenders for Jon Jones to face in the Lightweight Division, upon his return to the company.

#1. Daniel Cormier

UFC 214 Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones

Let's get the obvious out of the way first.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have a shared history in the Octagon, which lends itself naturally to a third fight upon his return.

Jones has faced Cormier twice in the Octagon, and both times, he was able to defeat him.

The last time that they faced each other was for the UFC Light Heavyweight Title, and on that occasion, after Jones beat him, the doping incident arose. The result was turned into a no-contest, and Cormier was handed back his Title.

He has not defended the title since and has gone up to the Heavyweight Division instead, where after winning his bout against Stipe Miocic he has become the UFC Heavyweight Champion as well.

Currently awaiting the return of Brock Lesnar to the UFC for a Heavyweight Title bout, Cormier could move down into the Light Heavyweights for a possible title bout against Jones, and settle the dispute once and for all.

1 / 3 NEXT