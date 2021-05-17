3 logical next opponents for Michael Chandler after his UFC 262 loss

The main event of UFC 262 this weekend saw Charles Oliveira claim the vacant lightweight title by knocking out Michael Chandler in the second round.

Chandler started the fight in the ascendancy, as he rocked Oliveira in the first round and showed excellent submission defense. But he was caught flush by a left hook early in the second, falling to his first defeat in the UFC in rather shocking fashion.

Chandler may not have made the most of a title shot that many argued was fortuitous, but he showed explosiveness and skill to reaffirm his standing as one of the top contenders at lightweight. He vowed to mount another run for the title "within the next 12 months" and won't be short of match-ups in a stacked division.

Here are three potential next opponents for Michael Chandler after his UFC 262 loss.

#3 Beneil Dariush

UFC 262: Tony Ferguson v Beneil Dariush

As the headliner between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira grabbed eyeballs all over the world, the co-main event between Beneil Dariush and Tony Ferguson wasn't talked about as much as expected.

That might have been down to the nature of the fight, which promised action but turned out to be a one-sided affair that was contested largely on the ground. Beneil Dariush put in a dominant display, smothering 'El Cucuy' and extending his UFC win streak to seven.

In the aftermath of the show, UFC president Dana White promised Dariush a top-five opponent, and Chandler is a viable, if slightly unlikely, option. The former Bellator lightweight champ is only two fights old in the UFC, and the prospect of a clash against a promotion veteran like Dariush is intriguing.

Chandler vs Dariush would benefit both parties. While the former will be right back in title contention with a win over an in-form fighter, Dariush would be difficult to ignore for a shot at the strap if he puts it across a man as credentialed as Chandler.

#2 Loser of Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 at UFC 264

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

The UFC 264 trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will have a massive impact on the state of the lightweight division.

If 'The Diamond' wins, he will definitely be the #1 contender and the next man to challenge for the title. If McGregor wins, he too could be pushed to become a two-time lightweight champion, and he has already been called out by Oliveira.

The loser of the Poirier vs McGregor 3 could be pitted against Chander. While a clash between McGregor and Chandler promises entertainment both on the mic and in the Octagon, 'Iron' Mike would be the perfect opponent for Poirier to rebound from a potential loss to the Irishman.

#1 Justin Gaethje

UFC 254: Khabib v Gaethje Weigh-in

Amidst several high-profile match-ups at the top of the UFC lightweight division, Justin Gaethje has unfortunately been cast by the wayside.

It didn't make much sense to hand him successive title shots after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254, and it's also been difficult to identify where he stands right now in the lightweight division.

There were rumors that 'The Highlight' would take on Chandler before the latter was announced as Oliveira's opponent for the vacant lightweight title, with a theory floating around that the UFC needed a champion who hadn't been beaten by 'The Eagle'. The promotion has just that now in the form of Oliveira, and the most logical next opponent for Chandler is Gaethje.

Apart from the promise of high-octane entertainment and a post-fight backflip, Gaethje vs Chandler will likely determine the next #1 contender after the winner of Poirier vs McGregor 3.