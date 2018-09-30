3 Opponents for Daniel Cormier if Brock Lesnar does not return to UFC

UFC 226: Miocic v Cormier

In the UFC, whenever a fighter wins a match or a fight against an opponent, they usually are interviewed in the Octagon about the fight and their upcoming plans in the Company. Fighters often take the opportunity to name their next opponent and challenge them to a fight.

Daniel Cormier won the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 226 and immediately set tongues wagging as he did not waste any time at all before taking to the mike to challenge his next opponent. Unlike other challenges, however, this challenge was not even a fighter who was currently contracted to the company. He was, however, present during the fight.

Cormier challenged Brock Lesnar, who jumped into the Octagon to come face to face with Cormier, before pushing him back.

The UFC fanbase exploded as they could not wait to see the clash between the heavyweights. However, Brock was still contracted to WWE, and on top of that was their Universal Champion as well.

He did, however, reenter the Testing Pool of USADA immediately for the mandatory six-month period that he was required to be a part of it. That set tongues wagging, as many people expected that when Brock would be cleared by the USADA to fight again in January, he would immediately enter the fray and face the UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier.

His return at WWE's Hell in a Cell now has many people wondering, if by chance this means that he won't return to UFC. Contracted for a fight against Roman Reigns at The Crown Jewels pay-per-view, Brock certainly seems to be involved in the WWE in a big way at the moment.

So, does this mean that he won't return? A bigger question, if he does not return, who is it that Cormier will next face and put his title on the line against?

In this article, we will look at three fighters that Daniel Cormier could end up facing if Brock Lesnar does not return to the UFC.

#1 Alexander Volkov

UFC Fight Night: Volkov v Struve

The Russian Fighter has been on the run of his life recently, picking up 6 wins one after the other, as if it was nothing.

Although comparatively new in the UFC with only four fights, he has proved himself since then and only seemed to improve. With a Split Decision win on his debut, his next win was a Unanimous Decision.

He then defeated Struve with a TKO, and finally knocked out Werdum of all people in March of this year. He is scheduled to face Derrick Lewis next week at UFC 229, an event everyone is looking forward to.

1 / 3 NEXT