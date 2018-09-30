Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Opponents for Daniel Cormier if Brock Lesnar does not return to UFC

Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.80K   //    30 Sep 2018, 21:35 IST

UFC 226: Miocic v Cormier
UFC 226: Miocic v Cormier

In the UFC, whenever a fighter wins a match or a fight against an opponent, they usually are interviewed in the Octagon about the fight and their upcoming plans in the Company. Fighters often take the opportunity to name their next opponent and challenge them to a fight.

Daniel Cormier won the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 226 and immediately set tongues wagging as he did not waste any time at all before taking to the mike to challenge his next opponent. Unlike other challenges, however, this challenge was not even a fighter who was currently contracted to the company. He was, however, present during the fight.

Cormier challenged Brock Lesnar, who jumped into the Octagon to come face to face with Cormier, before pushing him back.

The UFC fanbase exploded as they could not wait to see the clash between the heavyweights. However, Brock was still contracted to WWE, and on top of that was their Universal Champion as well.

He did, however, reenter the Testing Pool of USADA immediately for the mandatory six-month period that he was required to be a part of it. That set tongues wagging, as many people expected that when Brock would be cleared by the USADA to fight again in January, he would immediately enter the fray and face the UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier.

His return at WWE's Hell in a Cell now has many people wondering, if by chance this means that he won't return to UFC. Contracted for a fight against Roman Reigns at The Crown Jewels pay-per-view, Brock certainly seems to be involved in the WWE in a big way at the moment.

So, does this mean that he won't return? A bigger question, if he does not return, who is it that Cormier will next face and put his title on the line against?

In this article, we will look at three fighters that Daniel Cormier could end up facing if Brock Lesnar does not return to the UFC.

#1 Alexander Volkov

UFC Fight Night: Volkov v Struve
UFC Fight Night: Volkov v Struve

The Russian Fighter has been on the run of his life recently, picking up 6 wins one after the other, as if it was nothing.

Although comparatively new in the UFC with only four fights, he has proved himself since then and only seemed to improve. With a Split Decision win on his debut, his next win was a Unanimous Decision.

He then defeated Struve with a TKO, and finally knocked out Werdum of all people in March of this year. He is scheduled to face Derrick Lewis next week at UFC 229, an event everyone is looking forward to.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Jon Jones Daniel Cormier
Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
3 Reasons Daniel Cormier vs Brock Lesnar is still happening
RELATED STORY
4 Heavyweight Opponents For Jon Jones When He Returns To...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Brock Lesnar will definitely beat Daniel...
RELATED STORY
3 Light Heavyweight opponents for Jon Jones when he...
RELATED STORY
20 fighters Daniel Cormier has beat and one he never has
RELATED STORY
MMA News: Ken Shamrock addresses Brock Lesnar vs Daniel...
RELATED STORY
Brock Lesnar's UFC return: Everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
3 Best Daniel Cormier Fights in his UFC career
RELATED STORY
How Good is Brock Lesnar?
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Daniel Cormier reveals that he plans on moving...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us