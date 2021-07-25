3 potential next opponents for Cory Sandhagen after UFC Vegas 32

UFC Vegas 32 saw top contender Cory Sandhagen's dreams of an immediate title shot go up in smoke as he ended up on the wrong side of the decision in a close fight against former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw.

Although Sandhagen should be able to enter the title picture once again with a win, it was a disappointing result for a man who entered as the betting favorite and was up against an opponent who had been on the sidelines for over two years. He had his moments during the fight, opening up a massive cut over Dillashaw's eye and outstriking his opponent fairly comfortably.

I think Sandhagen 3:2

Because of damage — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 25, 2021

But Dillashaw's clinch work and consistent takedown attempts helped him tilt the judges in his favor, despite Sandhagen himself and several analysts protesting the decision.

Irrespective of whether the outcome was justified or not, both Sandhagen and Dillashaw proved that they belong at the very top of the UFC's stacked bantamweight division.

Here are three potential next opponents for Cory Sandhagen after UFC Vegas 32.

#3 Cory Sandhagen vs the winner of Jose Aldo-Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265

Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz face off at UFC 265

UFC 265 in August will see an intriguing bantamweight matchup between former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and rising contender Pedro Munhoz. Two fighters who are immensely tough and are exceptionally dangerous strikers, Aldo and Munhoz could soar up the rankings with a win.

Aldo is currently ranked fourth, having lost his title fight against Petr Yan before following it up with a decision win over Marlon Moraes. Munhoz is eighth, having rebounded from losses to Aljamain Sterling and Frankie Edgar with a win over Jimmie Rivera.

Cory Sandhagen could be perfect for either Aldo or Munhoz, assuming the winner agrees to a fairly quick turnaround. The other contenders in the division - Cody Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar - haven't set the world ablaze with their recent performances and aren't really close to a title shot.

Either Aldo or Munhoz could put themselves firmly in the top-five picture with a win over Sandhagen. Meanwhile, 'The Sandman' could find a perfect rebound opponent in one of the two talented strikers.

#2 Cory Sandhagen vs the loser of Petr Yan-Aljamain Sterling 2

UFC 259: Yan v Sterling

After months of delay and uncertainty owing to Aljamain Sterling undergoing surgery, the current bantamweight champion has been booked to run it back with Petr Yan in late October.

If Sandhagen wants to spend some time on the sidelines following his loss and work on honing his skills, he could return in time to take on the loser of the championship bout.

Sandhagen would be a massive test for Yan with his reach and size, since the Russian is one of the smaller fighters at bantamweight. The 29-year-old faced Sterling in June last year, where 'Funkmaster' recorded an impressive first-round submission victory.

Both fights have excellent storylines that could play out. Sandhagen taking on the loser of Yan vs Sterling 2 could put the UFC bantamweight division in an excellent place.

#1 Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font

UFC Fight Night: Font v Garbrandt

Rob Font is on a four-fight win streak in the UFC and seems to have come of age as a contender. The Boston native was seen in action earlier this year against Cody Garbrandt when he dismantled 'No Love' with a superb boxing display.

Font is certainly ready for a top contender, and Sandhagen could be the perfect match. While Font would put himself in line for a title shot with a win, 'The Sandman' could thrust himself back into championship contention as well.

"Sean Shelby just talked to me in the back. I made him pinky promise me that I'm still one fight away from the title."



Cory Sandhagen wanted assurances after #UFCVegas32 😅 (via @MeganOlivi) pic.twitter.com/vbDjkpyZ2Y — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 25, 2021

While Sandhagen vs Font won't be a particularly interesting clash of styles, it promises to be a banger. Both fighters are known for their crisp, technically sound striking and could set the octagon on fire.

Edited by Sai Krishna