3 potential next opponents for T.J. Dillashaw after UFC Vegas 32

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw sent a clear message at UFC Vegas 32 as he narrowly edged top contender Cory Sandhagen to thrust himself into title contention.

Many questioned the legitimacy of the win, with Sandhagen absorbing no real damage and having the better of the striking exchanges. However, Dillashaw capitalized on the flashy strikes 'The Sandman' threw, controlling him in the clinch and thereby getting the nod from the judges.

The UFC's bantamweight division is absolutely stacked, with current champion Aljamain Sterling and former title holder Petr Yan set to settle their rivalry in October. Dillashaw's performance throws him right into the mix as he attempts to regain the belt after more than two years on the sidelines.

Here are three potential next opponents for T.J Dillashaw after his win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32.

#3 T.J. Dillashaw vs Rob Font

UFC Fight Night: Font v Garbrandt

T.J. Dillashaw has done enough to earn a shot at the title, but during the post-fight interview, he signaled his intention to remain active after an enforced two-year hiatus and stated he is willing to take on a top-five opponent.

Since Yan and Sterling are slated to face off at the very end of October, the former champ might want to keep himself occupied by spending some more time in the octagon before his big test. Surging contender Rob Font, who disposed of Dillashaw's longtime rival Cody Garbrandt earlier this year, could be just the man.

Currently ranked third in the UFC bantamweight division, Font has used his exceptionally technical boxing to amass a four-fight win streak. With victories over Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes, Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis, the Boston native has put himself in prime position for another quality opponent.

Will Font be able to outwork Dillashaw like he did Garbrandt? 'No Love' was able to take Font down more than once, so the 35-year-old will certainly have the edge in the wrestling department. And Dillashaw has beaten better strikers in the UFC during his run as a champion.

It must be noted that this fight will not happen unless Dillashaw simply cannot fight the winner of Yan vs Sterling 2. The extent of the knee injury he suffered at UFC Vegas 32 is yet to be determined as well.

#2 T.J. Dillashaw vs Aljamain Sterling

UFC 250: Sterling v Sandhagen

Can Aljamain Sterling defy the odds and beat Petr Yan later this year? Most fans and experts give 'Funkmaster' no chance of doing so, given how one-sided the first meeting between the two was.

But if Sterling pulls a rabbit out of the hat and defends the title he earned in such controversial fashion, he could face off against T.J. Dillashaw in a high-profile title fight. The duo have already traded barbs on social media and during interviews.

Speaking about the possibility of a fight against Sterling, Dillashaw recently downplayed the legitimacy of the current champion's status.

"Aljamain Sterling is a fake champ, in my opinion. He got the belt, but he ain't the champ, he knows it. Petr Yan, I think I'll be beating him for the UFC belt. Yeah, I mean [if] they match me up with the guys that are fighting for the belt right now, it's easy work," T.J. Dillashaw said.

Can Sterling's impeccable jiu-jitsu cause Dillashaw problems? Dillashaw would probably open as the betting favorite against Sterling as well, assuming the New York native gets past Yan.

#1 T.J. Dillashaw vs Petr Yan

UFC 259: Yan v Sterling

Matchups don't get any better than this. If Petr Yan does what is expected of him and wrests the title he once owned away from Aljamain Sterling, he could face off against T.J. Dillashaw in a fight that would be massive for both fighters' legacy.

Yan took to Twitter in the aftermath of UFC Vegas 32 to claim that he has always wanted to beat Dillashaw. He even talked up the possibility of the fight taking place in Russia, following a suggestion from former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

68000 Gazprom Arena, Saint Petersburg ✊🏼 https://t.co/ZlembXlU3X — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) July 25, 2021

As one of the best boxers and most well-rounded fighters in the UFC, Yan would be a massive test for Dillashaw. Even though the former champion got to spend 25 minutes in the octagon, 'No Mercy' will be a different kettle of fish. Fans can only hope that this clash manifests itself sometime next year.

