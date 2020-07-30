3 Reasons why you can’t miss ONE: NO SURRENDER

This Friday, 31 July, martial arts fans throughout India will get the chance to tune in to ONE: NO SURRENDER, which marks ONE Championship’s official return to martial arts action.

With 12 high-level athletes on the card that is set to air live from Bangkok, Thailand, there are plenty of reasons not to miss the action. Here are just three of them.

#1 Rodtang Battles Old Foe In Rubber Match

Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon will defend his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title against longtime rival Petchdam “The Baby Shark” Petchyindee Academy in the night’s main event.

The pair first shared the ring together in Bangkok’s oldest Muay Thai venue, Rajadamnern Stadium, in May of 2017.

Petchdam scored a decision win over Rodtang, who cited a tough weight cut as the determining factor.

In February 2018, “The Iron Man” took on Petchdam in a rematch at the same venue, and this time it was Rodtang who scored the decision victory.

With the pair now 1-1 in their meetings – and with the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title on the line – Rodtang will try to prove that he is indeed the best flyweight in “the art of eight limbs” and bring to close a trilogy three years in the making.

Advertisement

#2 Yodsanklai Will Try To Realize A Dream

“The Boxing Computer” Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex challenges ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy for the latter’s strap in the co-main event of ONE: NO SURRENDER.

Yodsanklai joined the ranks of ONE Super Series in 2018 and since then, the striking legend has had one goal – to become a ONE World Champion.

This Friday, he will come as close to that dream as humanly possible, but the defending ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion will be guarding his crown.

Petchmorakot will look to stifle the man he considers a Muay Thai icon so he could propel his name to martial arts greatness.

#3 ­ONE Championship Returns To Martial Arts Action

It has been five long months since martial arts fans around the world have been able to tune in to a live ONE event, but this Friday, that will come to an end.

What resumes will be a martial arts spectacle featuring the two aforementioned ONE World Title clashes, an epic kickboxing super-fight between “The Killer Kid” Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Superbon, and the return of ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex.

ONE: NO SURRENDER airs live at 6:00 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2.

Likewise, download the ONE Super App to catch all the action live and for free.