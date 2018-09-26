3 Reasons Conor McGregor will move to WWE soon

Conor McMahon may soon be seen in WWE

Conor McGregor is one of the most prolific UFC fighters in the history of the promotion, and is possibly the best known Mixed Martial Arts Fighter ever, outside the circle of the sport.

Given his level of fame, as well as his personality, it has been often discussed that it is only a matter of time until the 'Notorious One' leaves UFC for good, to join WWE or even to travel to make it on the Silver Screen.

Often connected to WWE, and even referenced on WWE television, it has seemed to be a matter of when, not if, Conor McGregor will come to join the ranks of the WWE Superstars.

The fact remains that his move to WWE is not an unlikely one, a sentiment that is no doubt shared by some of the fans.

In this article, we will take a look at three reasons that UFC's very own Conor McGregor will one day be in a WWE ring.

#1. The Precedent Has Already Been Set:

Premiere Of STX Films' 'Mile 22' - Arrivals

There was a time when a UFC fighter coming to WWE was a matter of great debate. We only have to look at the likes of Dan 'The Man' Severn, or Frank Shamrock, to know what that means.

In those days, combat sports was not as accepted as it is today, and the widespread fame and knowledge were lacking.

However, in recent times, switching between MMA and WWE does not seem like an extremely rare occurrence.

To know why one has to only look at WWE's Women's Division. Ronda Rousey, Sonia Deville and in NXT, Shayna Baszler are all women who first made their name in MMA.

In fact, Ronda is much more famous for her run in UFC, where she literally revolutionised the Women's Division, than she is for her WWE run. Not only the women, the likes of Matt Riddle has also made the jump from MMA to wrestling and has been immensely successful, as proved by his recent contract with WWE' s development territory, NXT.

Conor McGregor would not have to be first of his kind making the jump, with a proven positive reaction from the audience already.

1 / 3 NEXT