3 Reasons Dustin Poirier Deserves a UFC Lightweight Title Shot

Dustin Poirier at UFC 211 Weigh In

The UFC Fight Night in Calgary ended up being one of the best fight nights of the year. Eddie Alvarez fought Dustin Poirier in the main event, and it did not disappoint. Both of these fighters are fan favorites to watch, because of there action-packed and offensive fighting styles.

The Alvarez versus Poirier 2 fight ended up being one of the most anticipated matches, as a result of the controversy in their first fight. Alverez while hurt in the first fight stunned Dustin with a massive hook to the head that wobbled him. Dustin ended up on his knees, on which he got struck three times in the head by Eddie's knee. This act is entirely illegal, questionable, and left so many questions that needed to be answered by this sequel.

The second fight lived up, or maybe even soared over people's expectations. Right after Dustin entered the octagon, he wished Dana White happy birthday, which showed how relaxed he was as opposed to before the last fight. Eddie Alvarez came out swinging and won round one with more landed strikes. Alvarez had Dustin pinned up against the fence, but an illegal move screwed up the fight for him again. He did a twelve to six o'clock elbow, which is illegal and both fighters were told to stand up. Minutes later Dustin wobbled Eddie with a knee and finished him off with a flurry of landed punches.

This is the biggest win of Dustin Poirier's career, and here are three reasons why he deserves a title shot:

1. Fight History- There is no doubt Dustin has the results to derive a title shot, it is just a matter of putting himself out there. He did this after his win against Alvarez, where he called out Khabib. When looking at his record, he beat two past champions: Eddie Alvarez and Anthony Pettis. This is enough by its self, but he also fought the top competition such as Connor McGregor. In addition to the tough challenges, he beat top fighters Justin Gaethje and Jim Miller.

2. Attitude- Dustin will accept any fight Dana asks him to take, which should make him an even bigger favorite, especially in the fans eyes. All the fans want is for a fighter to engage and fight the other opponent while being entertained. The UFC is a business at the end of the day, and Dustin is one of the best for this specific entertainment business. Not only does he do all the things any UFC fan would want, but he also donates to charity and helps his community out at the same time. This is only the attitude of a deserving champion in and out of the octagon.

3. Experience- Not many fighters have fought the number of fights Dustin has at his respective age. His age and fight total is the same, both being at twenty-nine. This is an accomplishment not many fighters have accomplished at this age. The massive sum of fights demonstrates his experience and continued dominance in the octagon with only five losses. With Dustin competing at lightweight lately for most of his career, it shows his competition and experience applies to his current situation in this division.