Bellator MMA has often played second fiddle to the UFC in terms of fan appeal and pay-per-view buys. The promotion is run by former Strikeforce president Scott Coker and routinely struggles to match the UFC in terms of homegrown talent and star power.

However, 2021 may well act as a turning point for the organization. Its light heavyweight tournament has been a huge draw so far. It features a mixture of established MMA stars signed from the UFC, including Anthony Johnson and Corey Anderson, as well as Bellator's own light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov.

The highly anticipated finale of the featherweight tournament has now been booked. Patricio 'Pibull' Freire will take on AJ McKee at Bellator 263 which is targeted for July 31st. The matchup promises to be one of the most exciting fights in Bellator history. In the following list we will go over why the fight will be such a momentous event.

3 reasons Patricio "Pitbull" Freire vs AJ McKee is the biggest Bellator fight in years

#3 Homegrown talent

As mentioned in the intro, Bellator has often lacked its own talent and prospects, preferring to sign fighters from other promotions with already established fan bases. However, over the past few years, the organization has invested in young fighters with high potential.

Both 'Pitbul' Freire and McKee fall under this category. Freire fought on the Brazilian regional scene for several years before being signed by Bellator in 2009. Since then, he has been on an incredible run, defeating the likes of Michael Chandler, Juan Archuleta and Pedro Carvalho. He now holds both the featherweight and lightweight belts.

Alternatively, AJ McKee has competed for Bellator since the very beginning of his pro career. He is currently undefeated, and has fought against legitimate competitors such as Darrion Caldwell, Pat Curran and Derek Campos.

The fact that Bellator has been able to put together such an elite matchup without having to rely on other promotions' pre-established stars speaks volumes in terms of its progression.

#2 New blood vs. dominant veteran

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire is considered by many to be the greatest featherweight outside of the UFC. There are even arguments that should a cross promotional event between the UFC and Bellator ever be held, Freire would be the one to come out on top. He is riding a seven-fight win streak and holds a record of 32-4.

In the other corner we have AJ McKee who is one of MMA's brightest rising prospects. Sporting an undefeated record of 17-0, McKee has looked nearly unbeatable in his journey to the title shot.

Will the experienced veteran continue to reign supreme? Will the undefeated prospect pick up yet another victory to claim the title? These are the questions that make such a fight so intriguing to fans of the sport.

#1 Explosive style matchup

All the previous reasons would be somewhat discredited if Freire and McKee had reputations of being boring fighters, just looking to eek out victories in the most uninspired way. Fortunately, this is anything but the case.

'Pitbull' Freire made his name off the back of pure violence. Of his 32 victories, 23 have come by way of finish. He has absolute dynamite in his hands, and has turned into an excellent counter striker over the past five years. He is also incredibly adept at capitalizing on the slightest opening, snatching up all manner of submissions.

McKee also has an impressive finishing rate, although he often goes about his fights in a different manner to that of Freire. Of his 17 victories, 12 have come by stroppage. However, whilst Freire is often reliant upon power, McKee relies on more unorthodox techniques. His improvised 'McKeeotine' against Darrion Caldwell is a perfect example.

Both fighters have potential routes to victory and it remains to be seen who will come out on top.

