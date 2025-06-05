3 reasons to watch ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video

ONE Championship's sixth Amazon event of 2025 is here, which means martial arts fans will once again be treated to the highest level of combat sports. ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video will pit top-notch fighters in high-stakes clashes that could have world title implications in Muay Thai and mixed martial arts.

That said, here are three reasons why you should not miss ONE Fight Night 32, taking place this Friday, June 6, inside the storied halls of the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

1. ONE Fight Night 32 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

The world's largest martial arts organization's partnership with Amazon Prime Video has truly been a game changer for fight fans in the United States and Canada.

Those with an active Prime Video subscription in North America can catch the action live as it goes down at U.S. primetime, free of charge. ONE Fight Night 32 is also available on ONE's YouTube and Facebook channels.

2. The spectacular Johans are back

Two of the brightest young stars in the flyweight Muay Thai division, Johan Ghazali and Johan Estupinan, treated us to an epic war at ONE 170 last January. 'Panda Kick' emerged victorious in that one and clinched the No. 5 spot in the rankings.

These two superstars in the making will take on different opponents at ONE Fight Night 32. Estupinan will look to extend his pristine 27-0 slate and continue his ascent by beating battle-hardened veteran Taiki Naito.

Ghazali, on the other hand, is out for redemption in his pivotal slugfest against Diego Paez.

3. Dark horse contenders could emerge in the flyweight and strawweight Muay Thai ranks

The main event will pit fellow Thai destroyers against one another to see who moves closer to a shot at the vacant flyweight Muay Thai throne.

Nakrob Fairtex has been a constant force in the division, racking up a solid 10-2 record against elite competition. The 26-year-old slugger wants a shot at the top dogs of the 135-pound ranks, and this could be his ticket.

However, the streaking Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi is out for his fifth spot in the rankings. Fresh from winning a six-figure contract with the home of martial arts, the 23-year-old brawler will look to extend his winning streak to five and disrupt the flyweight Muay Thai pecking order by taking out one of its mainstays.

Elsewhere, a new contender for Prajanchai PK Saenchai's strawweight Muay Thai crown could emerge once the dust settles between Aliff Sor Dechapan and Elmehdi El Jamari.

There's also some bad blood going on for this one, after Aliff brutally knocked out El Jamari's older brother Zakaria last year.

