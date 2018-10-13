3 Surprises from Bellator 207

Carrington Banks is upset by Mandel Nello

Bellator 207 is in the books and was an outstandingly entertaining show from top to bottom.

The number two MMA promotion in the United States has been on a roll throughout the year, delivering huge marquee names on its events and mixing its veteran names such as its Bellator 207 headliners Matt Mitrione and Ryan Bader with the very best in young MMA talent.

This mixing of youth and experience makes an incredibly exciting environment for the viewer and the first show of a doubleheader this weekend started the action with a bang.

Riding a wave of huge interest in the sport following the heavily reported aftermath of UFC 229, Bellator 207 took advantage of mainstream media interest by delivering a stunning event full of twists and turns.

The battle to declare a new Heavyweight Champion continued as the show served up an unforgettable main event with the first Semi-Final bout between Mitrione and Bader, which saw Light-Heavyweight Champion, Bader take a step closer to becoming a Double Champion in the promotion as he dominated his rival.

Huge MMA stars Roy Nelson, Sergei Kharitonov and Kevin Ferguson Jr all highlighted the undercard in matches that thrilled and shocked in equal measure.

The event also offered up a massive eight preliminary bouts as young fighters attempted to make a name for themselves in this phenomenal sport. One such name, Michael Kimbel succeeded in that endeavor in stupendous fashion as he equaled a company record.

One of Bellator's biggest shows of the year delivered with some incredible moments and surprises and now there is no doubt whatsoever that most eyes will be on tomorrow night's Bellator 208 card in this hugely exciting weekend of world-class MMA action.

SK looks at the three biggest surprises from a hugely memorable night of MMA action at Bellator 207.

#3 Kevin Ferguson Jr loses in humiliating fashion

It was not a good night at the office for Kevin Ferguson Jr.

The son of the late, infamous MMA superstar, Kimbo Slice, "Baby Slice" Kevin Ferguson Jr. was heavily favored to continue his winning run against little known Corey Browning and boost his burgeoning career as he looks to eclipse the achievements of his father.

It seemed inevitable given Ferguson Jr.'s recent impressive form inside the cage that Browning would be nothing more than another name on his list of victims.

However, in a complete surprise, what actually happened is that Ferguson Jr.'s conditioning was exposed as he badly ran out of steam after the first round and brutally paid the price versus his opponent.

It was a bad night for "Baby Slice."

Defeat to Corey Browning has put a halt on his career advancement. The manner in which it happened will worry him greatly.

Ferguson initially came out strong with a take-down and big knees to the head that Browning absorbed. However, the dominant first round Ferguson put forth came at a cost.

Ferguson Jr was completely gassed.

Browning dropped Ferguson but "Baby Slice" recovered to maneuver his opponent into choke position. However, the ease with which Browning escaped was proof of how tired Ferguson was. Out of the mount, Browning got on top and quickly finished “Baby Slice” with strikes.

Browning ended a two-fight losing streak in his Bellator debut and shocked the fighting world.

Ferguson for his part has much to ponder.

