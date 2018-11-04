3 Surprises From UFC 230

UFC 230: Thrilled the MMA world

The latest pay per view installment in UFC's classic 25 year history is in the books and was a great show from start to finish.

Headlined by a mouth watering clash between big hitter, Derrick Lewis and UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier, the show was highly anticipated.

In the main event, however there were to be no surprises, the experienced and only once defeated, veteran, Cormier successfully defended the title against his dangerous challenger.

Lewis did not come close to landing that big haymaker that could have won him the belt. Instead, Cormier, the talented all rounder showed all his Octagon guile to sink in a choke after taking Lewis down to the mat and that was all she wrote.

With his victory, Cormier began the first man to successfully defend both the Heavyweight and Light-Heavyweight Championships and in doing so has set up an exciting 2019 for himself and the UFC.

The original plan was for the co-headliner to be a re-match between Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman. However, Rockhold was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury and Ronaldo Souza was inserted in his place.

Weidman/Souza had all the hallmarks of a classic clash too, as both men sought to repair the damage of recent losses and insert themselves back into Middleweight title contention. The bout didn't disappoint with three rounds of entertaining action and a surprise finish and victor.

There were three other Middleweight encounters on the main card as UFC's top fighters all jockeyed for position in earning a future title shot.

The high stakes led to more surprises up and down the card as the action shocked and thrilled in equal measure.

In the following slideshow, SK looks at the three biggest surprises from a memorable night of UFC action.

#3 Jared Cannonier has something left in the tank

Jared Cannonier stunned the world at UFC 230

Prior to the bout between David Branch and Jared Cannonier, virtually all observers had picked Branch to pick up the win.

That's because Branch, had won 12 of his last 13 MMA bout and Cannonier was on a woeful run of three losses in his past four fights.

Branch got the better of the first round with some good jabs which mostly kept his opponent at bay until a late flurry from Cannonier likely stopped him losing the round 10-8, instead going down 10-9.

The second round again began with Branch on top as the aggressor as he came out swinging but stunningly got caught with a huge punch that sent him down to the canvas. Smelling blood, Cannonier jumped on top of him for the TKO win.

A big upset and Cannonier has something to build on in the Middleweight division.

