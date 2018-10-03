3 Takeaways from Jon Jones' Hugely Reduced 15-Month UFC Suspension

UFC 214 Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones

When Jon Jones tested positive for banned substances after his fight against Daniel Cormier, the last thing that it was, was unexpected.

Jones has not stayed away from controversy for most of his career and found himself immersed in it, yet again. After having been stripped of the UFC title on two previous occasions, one of which was due to a doping violation, this 3rd time came attached with huge possible consequences.

Jones was facing 4 years away from the Octagon possibly, and this would mean that he would not be able to return for a large period. Even for a fighter with the calibre, fame, and history of Jones, this could possibly have an immensely negative effect on his career.

The third violation and repeated problems with drugs had driven a huge part of Jones' fanbase away from him, as they were no longer willing to put their faith in the superstar.

So, when the hearing came, while his fans waited with bated breath, there was an equally large number among Mixed Martial Arts fans, who wanted to see Jones get his just desserts.

What happened left everyone astounded, some with shock, and others pleasantly surprised. He was given the reduced suspension of only 15 months away from the Octagon, which was a bigger reduction from the possible 4-year term than anyone had thought possible.

In this article, we will talk about three things which we learnt from the incident.

#1. Jon Jones is revealing information to the USADA:

The current underground doping ring in and around Mixed Martial Arts has every right to be terrified at the moment.

Jon Jones decided that he was willing to do anything to help restart his career, and get it back on track. So Jones cut a deal with the UFC which would legitimately allow him to make sure that his return to the Octagon was not hampered, while he would reveal information he has about Doping in MMA to the USADA.

This would allow them to root out other athletes who were or are involved with illegal substances, as well as possible suppliers.

