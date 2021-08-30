3 things Kevin Lee needs to do to relaunch his UFC career

Kevin Lee's return to the welterweight division didn't go to plan as he suffered a unanimous-decision loss after being outpointed by Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 35.

Rodriguez, who took the fight on short notice after Sean Brady had to pull out with a foot infection, extended his impressive UFC record to 6-1. Unfortunately for Lee, his fortunes are headed in the opposite direction. He is now 2-5 in his last seven UFC fights and is nowhere near the fighter who was on a five-fight win streak back in June 2017.

It's back to the drawing board for Kevin Lee, who's only 28 years old and is one of the more entertaining fighters on the roster. He shouldn't be too disheartened by the loss, but there is no doubt that he needs to make some changes in order to revive his drowning UFC stint.

Kevin Lee was a monster for 6 minutes tonight. So much potential there still. — Boogerbeard (@Boogerbeard1) August 29, 2021

Here are three things Kevin Lee has to do to relaunch his UFC career.

#3 Kevin Lee needs to find a way to improve his cardio and his gameplans

UFC 244 Lee v Gillespie

Kevin Lee's cardio has come under immense criticism over the years, with his tendency to fade after starting fights brightly well-documented. He had success in the first round against exceptional fighters like Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira, but waned rapidly to be submitted by both. A similar fate met him against Rafael dos Anjos.

'The Motown Phenom' needs to find a way to improve his cardio, especially in fights where he has to use his grappling to pull out the win. Against Rodriguez, Lee didn't stick to what should've been his gameplan in the first place.

An accomplished collegiate wrestler who landed three takedowns against 'D-Rod', Lee was often strangely happy to engage in striking exchanges. You couldn't help but wonder if that's because he was eager to preserve his energy, which he eventually wasn't able to do successfully.

Both his gameplan and his cardio are generally highly questionable, and need addressing immediately.

#2 Kevin Lee must pick a division and tailor his training accordingly

UFC Fight Night: Lee v Rodriguez

What is Kevin Lee's ideal weight class? He has struggled to make the lightweight limit, but he is admittedly a touch undersized for the welterweight division.

Lee forfeited 20% of his purse after missing weight against Edson Barboza in April 2018, and he moved up to welterweight to face Dos Anjos in May 2019. But the move didn't last long as he announced a return to 155 lbs later in the year, when he viciously knocked out the previously undefeated Gregor Gillespie.

Lee's fortunes didn't improve by much, though, as he missed weight in his next fight against Charles Oliveira, weighing in at 2.5 lbs over the lightweight limit. Now that he has lost another fight at welterweight, it's time for some serious consideration regarding his ideal competing weight.

A change in team or nutrition could go a long way in helping Kevin Lee make the lightweight limit. He could take a leaf out of the book of Jose Aldo, who once struggled to make 145 lbs but is now competing successfully in the bantamweight division.

#1 Kevin Lee needs a step down in competition

How Kevin Lee picks his fights pic.twitter.com/tQZW0DkrB9 — Dan the Gangbang Hooker (@Danthegangbang) August 27, 2021

Since 2017, Kevin Lee has fought top-tier competition despite not even reaching his fighting prime yet.

The 28-year-old's last eight opponents have been surging welterweight contender Daniel Rodriguez, current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, talented prospect Gregor Gillespie, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, former lightweight title challenger Al Iaquinta, striking legend Edson Barboza, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and grappling wizard Michael Chiesa.

Quite a list of names, eh? Kevin Lee desperately needs a step down in competition as he attempts to strike the right balance in his training and fighting. An easier unranked opponent is a must for 'The Motown Phenom' if he is to revive his struggling UFC career.

