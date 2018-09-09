3 Things That Happened When Darren Till Faced Tyron Woodley in UFC 228

Darren Till and Tyron Woodley headlined UFC 228, as the two fighters faced off, with Woodley defending his Welterweight Championship against the challenger from Liverpool. The drama started even before the fight, with the weigh-in being the scene of a huge statement from Till, where he gave the double fingers to all those who had doubted he could make the weight.

He weighed in at 169 pounds, 1 pound less than what he had been required to lose for the Championship, while Woodley found himself having to weigh-in twice, as he came in a pound over the required weight on the first attempt.

Things heated up even more when they finally came face to face in the Octagon. Both fighters had a lot to prove, as Woodley was coming into the fight as the Underdog, and needed to show the world that he deserved the UFC Welterweight Championship despite all the controversy.

Darren Till, on the other hand, came in as the favourite, and a win here would hand him the right to be considered a top-tier fighter in the UFC. Unfortunately for him, it was Woodley who emerged as the winner, and he did so in an extremely convincing manner!

Without further ado, let's get into what happened at UFC 228 when Darren Till faced Tyron Woodley for the Welterweight Championship.

#3 The Testing Out Phase

At the beginning of the bout, the first round saw both men test each other, and push one another to see how far they were willing to go. With the one-punch power of Woodley well known, Till was cautious early on and dodged a few knockout attempts made by the Champion.

Woodley kept going for the right to the face, to take Till down, but it was not to be; at least not in the first round. Both men were overly cautious and did not take any unnecessary risks.

