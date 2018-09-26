3 Things You Didn't Know About Brock Lesnar

Lesnar is one of those people who has set records wherever he has gone

'The Beast' Brock Lesnar is back in WWE and wreaking havoc. Just as UFC fans had become convinced that they would soon see Lesnar back inside the Octagon, his appearance at the Hell in a Cell WWE pay-per-view made people think otherwise.

However, if there is one thing that's clear it is the fact that Brock Lesnar has been talking about returning to UFC, and he will, but only after his USADA period is clear. It does not appear to be long, but January is still 4 months away, and before that Lesnar wants to continue to participate in WWE.

He is set to take on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia, but it is also likely that in February he will face Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Title.

Currently, the idea of him returning for the UFC Heavyweight Title Fight remains something that is yet to be confirmed, but at the same time, it remains that one more thing that no one is sure about.

In this article, we will be looking at three different things about the Beast which you do not know.

#1. Wrestled Akebono:

Big Show and Akebono Sumo wrestled at WrestleMania 21

WrestleMania 21 was one of the best parts of WWE's programming of the time, and it was full of extremely interesting matches. However, one of the matches on the card that people have tried and failed to forget is the Sumo Wrestling Match between Big Show and Akebono.

Akebono weighed more than the largest athlete in WWE before one of the shortest matches, as he defeated Big Show in a matter of seconds, and just like that the match with all the hype was over. The thing that people don't know is that Big Show is not the only WWE wrestler to have wrestled the sumo wrestler, Akebono.

Akebono had quit the idea of the sumo wrestling and had taken part in MMA for the shortest period. He had then moved onto wrestling.

In New Japan Pro Wrestling, he even got a shot at the NJPW Title when he faced Lesnar. Lesnar would defeat him and retain the title on that occasion.

