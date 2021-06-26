3 UFC divisions that are a mess right now

Although the UFC never ceases to deliver high-quality, entertaining shows almost every weekend, matchmaking in the promotion has come under criticism over the last few years.

The UFC is undoubtedly still the best MMA promotion in the world. But like any other sporting organization, it has found itself in the firing line for decisions that has often been hard on deserving fighters. Even now, there are a few UFC divisions that are in trouble, either due to poor decision-making by the higher-ups or a visible lack of talent.

Here are three UFC divisions that are a mess right now.

#3 The UFC's women's featherweight division

UFC 259: Nunes v Anderson

The women's featherweight division in the UFC is one that may not be around for much longer. Initially created to push Cris Cyborg, the weight class has seen Amanda Nunes lay down her claim to the throne uncontested.

Nunes has defended the featherweight title twice since her win over Cyborg, with thoroughly dominant victories over Felicia Spencer and Megan Anderson. Speaking about the future of the division, the Brazilian recently said:

“Dana [White] wants to end this division, but I told him that, as long as I’m champion, I want it open. I think the issue with featherweight is talent. I think it’s hard to find talented girls in this division. I could be wrong, but we’re seeing that the girls that fought Cris needed a little bit more. Not that they are bad athletes, but they needed some work.”

To put it quite simply, no one on the UFC featherweight roster appears to have the skillset to challenge Nunes. But the promotion would want to promote 'The Lioness' as a champ-champ, so they could keep the 145-lbs division around for a little while longer. With talents like Kayla Harrison on the fringes of the UFC, it may even experience a resurgence like the men's flyweight division has.

#2 The UFC's men's featherweight division

UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie v Ige

Not only the women's, but the men's featherweight division in the UFC is also in a bit of strife at the moment.

Alexander Volkanovski holds the belt right now and has a pair of victories over deserving #1 contender Max Holloway. Holloway, in turn, has dominant wins over top-five contenders Calvin Kattar and Brian Ortega, proving that he's a cut above the rest in the division.

With Ortega competing for the featherweight title later this year, Holloway doesn't have many options left and recently accepted a fight against Yair Rodriguez - who hasn't fought since 2019 - before pulling out with an undisclosed injury. Meanwhile, Rodriguez has a win over 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung, who was on the receiving end of a one-sided beating against Ortega.

Others like Giga Chikadze - who is on a six-fight win streak in the UFC - are struggling to find match-ups, while Arnold Allen - who is on an eight-fight win streak in the UFC - is arguably fighting lower-ranked opponents than he should be. As a result, the UFC featherweight division is bound to be hard on at least a couple of its fighters, irrespective of how they go about making fights in the future.

The status of Zabit Magomedsharipov, who was removed from the rankings due to inactivity, is unknown. And that only complicates matters further.

#1 The UFC's welterweight division

UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2

Welterweight is perhaps the strangest weight class in the UFC right now. Champion Kamaru Usman is the undisputed king of the division and is well on his way to becoming the greatest welterweight of all time, but each of the other contenders have their own agenda.

Colby Covington, who was knocked out late in the final round during a razor-thin fight against Usman, has a win over former champion Tyron Woodley since the loss and believes he should be next in line for a title shot. UFC president Dana White believes the same, even as the other contenders have disagreed.

#2-ranked Gilbert Burns was knocked out by Usman and anything except a comprehensive finish during his next fight against Stephen Thompson probably won't help him get a rematch. 'Wonderboy' too has long been talked about as a bad stylistic match-up for Usman, but losses to Anthony Pettis, Woodley and Darren Till in his last six fights haven't helped his case.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal was handed an immediate rematch despite many fans claiming he didn't deserve it and suffered a brutal knockout loss. A potential teammates-turned-rivals matchup against Covington doesn't seem to interest either party. Another potential opponent for 'Gamebred' in Leon Edwards is unbeaten in his last ten UFC fights since losing to Usman, but seems adamant on waiting for a long-overdue championship fight.

As this drama has been unfolding, Usman has expressed an interest in fighting Michael Chiesa, who is ranked sixth. Vicente Luque, also on an impressive win streak, is next in line to face 'Maverick', though.

Belal Muhammad, who has been campaigning for fights against Edwards and Covington, put up a lackluster performance against Demain Maia recently, hurting his chances of a top-five opponent.

Finally, Nate Diaz's marketability and the soft corner fans have for him have added another pinch of salt into the pot, with even Usman calling out the Stockton native.

What will happen in the UFC's welterweight division? UFC 264, host to Burns vs Thompson, will probably give us the first real idea.

Edited by Atharva Papnoi